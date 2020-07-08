Arrowhead Report
'Pat Wants to Win' — How Patrick Mahomes' Contract Shows He Loves Kansas City

Tucker D. Franklin

After the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes agreed to a 10-year, $503 million extension Monday, Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach noted it couldn’t have been done without compromises.

While on the surface the massive deal doesn’t seem especially team-friendly, in many ways, it actually is. Veach said in a video conference with reporters Tuesday the deal shows how much the star quarterback loves Kansas City and the Chiefs organization.

“A deal of this length doesn’t get done unless Pat truly believes in the vision of the Hunt family, the trust he has for Coach Reid and his outstanding coaching staff, and our personnel staff,” Veach said. “I think when you take a step back and look at this contract, though, the most exciting thing of this contract, and I believe Pat would agree with me, is that this contract shows just a total commitment and love for Kansas City.”

According to Spotrac, the Chiefs only add $30,000 against the salary cap in 2020 after signing Mahomes to $477 million in guarantee mechanisms.

To help free up some cap space in the near future, Mahomes will make a below-market-value $103.53 million over the next four years.

In addition to the guaranteed money, Mahomes will have performance incentives starting in 2022. Until the end of his 10-year deal, Mahomes will have a $1.25 million incentive for winning the AFC Championship game and a $1.25 million incentive for winning NFL MVP.

“Pat wants [to] win,” Veach said. “He wants to start a dynasty, and he wants to do all those things here in Kansas City. And that’s extremely exciting for us and our fanbase.”

