Patrick Mahomes Enters Madden's 99 Club with the Game's Best Rating

With a 99 overall rating in Madden 21, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes earned some fanfare on Monday for achieving the game's highest possible rating.

Mahomes learned about his rating and official welcome into "The 99 Club" from teammate Travis Kelce after the duo wrapped up a day of golf at Lake Tahoe.

"I just want to give a shoutout to EA Sports. It's an amazing feeling," Mahomes says in the video. "You grow up as a little kid, you see those guys get that 99 rating, it's a special thing. And to be able to get that 99 rating, it's something I'll forever have. It's a special moment."

Though Mahomes has the highest possible overall rating in the game, he was still concerned with how EA had ranked his game on the ground.

The account responded, giving Mahomes a speed rating that seems to be good enough for the Super Bowl LIV MVP.

Madden 21 will feature Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on the cover after starring Mahomes on Madden 20.

While Mahomes has excellent stats across the board, Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen is the game's only quarterback to have a maxed-out 99 rating specifically for throw power, putting him ahead of Mahomes, who has a 97.

Among QBs, however, Mahomes is the only 99 overall and sits atop a list of greats.

Ratings have also been announced for the NFL's newest class of rookie running backs, including Chiefs rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The former LSU back and first-round pick comes in at 74 overall, putting him among the best in the class for the rookie backs.