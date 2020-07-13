Arrowhead Report
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Draft

Patrick Mahomes Enters Madden's 99 Club with the Game's Best Rating

Joshua Brisco

With a 99 overall rating in Madden 21, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes earned some fanfare on Monday for achieving the game's highest possible rating.

Mahomes learned about his rating and official welcome into "The 99 Club" from teammate Travis Kelce after the duo wrapped up a day of golf at Lake Tahoe.

"I just want to give a shoutout to EA Sports. It's an amazing feeling," Mahomes says in the video. "You grow up as a little kid, you see those guys get that 99 rating, it's a special thing. And to be able to get that 99 rating, it's something I'll forever have. It's a special moment."

Though Mahomes has the highest possible overall rating in the game, he was still concerned with how EA had ranked his game on the ground.

The account responded, giving Mahomes a speed rating that seems to be good enough for the Super Bowl LIV MVP.

Madden 21 will feature Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on the cover after starring Mahomes on Madden 20.

While Mahomes has excellent stats across the board, Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen is the game's only quarterback to have a maxed-out 99 rating specifically for throw power, putting him ahead of Mahomes, who has a 97.

Among QBs, however, Mahomes is the only 99 overall and sits atop a list of greats.

Ratings have also been announced for the NFL's newest class of rookie running backs, including Chiefs rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The former LSU back and first-round pick comes in at 74 overall, putting him among the best in the class for the rookie backs.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joshua Brisco
Joshua Brisco

Editor

Is Mahomes' 99 rating going to be enough to get you to buy Madden 21? Who's the best video game QB of all time?

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Travis Kelce Among Group of Investors Bidding on New York Mets

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is reportedly joining a star-studded group of investors, spearheaded by Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, to purchase a stake in the New York Mets.

Joshua Brisco

Patrick Mahomes Concludes American Century Championship with Best Round

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes concluded the American Century Championship with his best score of the weekend. The day didn't go without a shenanigan with his tight end, Travis Kelce.

Joe Andrews

Report: Chris Jones and the Chiefs Have Resumed Contract Talks

After weeks of contract extension talks have stalled, the Kansas City Chiefs and defensive tackle Chris Jones have reportedly resumed contract talks ahead of Wednesday’s franchise-tag deadline.

Tucker D. Franklin

Column: There Won't Be a Football Season in 2020

As the country still wrestles with the COVID-19 pandemic, Arrowhead Report's Tucker Franklin explains how we are further away from sports now than we were in May.

Tucker D. Franklin

Patrick Mahomes will be the First QB in NFL History to Complete a 10-Year Contract

Over the course of NFL history, a select few quarterbacks have received 10-year contracts. None of them have ever completed their decade with one team. Patrick Mahomes will change that in Kansas City.

Mark Van Sickle

by

Joshua Brisco

Patrick Mahomes Wins Wager with KC Native Rob Riggle in American Century Championship

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes beat out Kansas City native Rob Riggle in the second round of the American Century Championship. Riggle will have to donate $2,500 to a KC based charity of Mahomes' choice.

Joe Andrews

The Chiefs and Other Back-to-Back Conference Championship Appearances

71 NFL teams have appeared in back-to-back conference championship games. What does that history say about the chances to get back there in Year 3 for the Kansas City Chiefs?

Taylor Witt

by

Joshua Brisco

Patrick Mahomes Doesn't Feel Any Extra Pressure from His Historic Contract

When Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes put pen to paper on his historic 100-page $503 million deal, Mahomes says no added pressure was put on his shoulders.

Tucker D. Franklin

Chiefs sign QB Matt Moore to One-Year Deal

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed quarterback Matt Moore to a one-year deal, adding more depth to the QB room, according to Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports.

Joshua Brisco

Patrick Mahomes Closes Off Round One of American Century Championship Strong After Rough Start

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce are tied for 48th place after round one of the American Century Championship at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada.

Joe Andrews