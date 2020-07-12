Patrick Mahomes Concludes American Century Championship with Best Round

Dressed in his Sunday red at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes closed his inaugural American Century Championship appearance in comeback fashion.

Mahomes posted five points, moving up six spots in the leaderboard from round two, completing the tournament in 38th place.

He birdied twice and had two double-bogies, the fewest of the three-day event. His birdies were both on par 5 holes. His second was almost an eagle.

Mahomes, who finished the weekend with a score of 4, discussed his time at Lake Tahoe on NBC’s broadcast before completing his last two holes.

“It’s been awesome — It’s been a lot of fun,” Mahomes said. “I wish I played better the first two days, but it’s been a lot of fun and I look forward to being back.”

Mahomes also pledged to further improve his skills on the green over the next year, shortly after tight end Travis Kelce gave him a wet willy.

“I’m going to try to get better,” Mahomes said. “It’s fun, obviously it’s challenging, but ti’s one activity I can play. I’m going to be out there on the course more often.”

In the final round, Kelce lowered his score by -14 points. He also posted his most par scores of the weekend. He finished the tournament in 57th place.

Kansas City native Rob Riggle, who was partnered with Kelce and Mahomes on Saturday, completed the tournament with -18 points, good for a 51st place finish.

Professional tennis player Mardy Fish won the tournament with a score of 76.

Mahomes and Kelce now return to football mode, awaiting news on when they can begin preparing for the 2020 season in training camp.

The two will take on the challenge of making the Chiefs the first team to make back-to-back Super Bowls since the New England Patriots in 2004-2005.

"It's going to take a mindset of getting better every day," Mahomes told NBC Sports. "It's a process. It's one day at a time. We understand that. We got great leaders on the team, and we're going to go out there and do our best to make a run at it."