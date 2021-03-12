Patrick Mahomes Launches 'The Museum of Mahomes'

As non-fungible tokens have found an economic boom through products like NBA Top Shot and $69 million digital art pieces, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is entering the NFT game.

On Friday, Mahomes joined The Exchange on CNBC to discuss "The Museum of Mahomes" and the future of sports memorabilia.

Announced in a press release from Steinberg Sports, Mahomes' "digital sports memorabilia online auction" will take place on MakersPlace, launching Wednesday, March 17 at 6:30 p.m. EST.

In addition to a unique way to put a new form of memorabilia into the sports world, this particular venture will also benefit Mahomes' charity, 15 and the Mahomies.

A portion of funds from the auction will be used to complete the 15 and the Mahomies’ all-inclusive play site project in Martin Luther King, Jr. Square Park in Kansas City, Mo. Mahomes will also donate to 40 Boys and Girls Clubs throughout Kansas and Missouri. “I’m excited about this unique and innovative way to connect with fans,” said Mahomes. “To be able to support 15 and the Mahomies and Boys and Girls Clubs makes the opportunity even better.”

“We are excited to host Patrick and his one-of-a-kind digital memorabilia on our platform,” MakersPlace CEO Daniel Chu said in the press release. “He has blazed trails on and off the field throughout his career and is now making history in the NFT space.”

The NFT auction will offer "new, authenticated digital sports memorabilia that will be available exclusively through the online auction," designed by UK-based team Impossible Brief along with Sean Treacy and William Savas, two NFT producers.

“Patrick Mahomes is the first superstar athlete to position himself in the NFT space,” Treacy said via the press release. “His attention to detail and innovation is unmatched. I think the community will immediately recognize the unique and specialized digital memorabilia that our design team has created.”

