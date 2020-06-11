Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Will Not "Stick To Sports"

As racial injustices have once again risen to the forefront of the nation, athletes have used their platforms to voice their opinion.

Much like in 2016, many fans are telling athletes choosing to express their beliefs to “stick to sports,” and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a message for his detractors during a video conference with reporters on Wednesday.

“We are people too,” Mahomes said. “I feel like those people [who say stick to sports] have kids and they understand that their kid could play sports and their kids could possibly be in the same position that we’re in. They would want their kids to show their heart and show who they truly are and try to affect the world in the most positive way possible. That’s what we believe that we’re doing.”

When Mahomes chose to speak out, he knew that some people were going to be upset. He also knew that people were going to be upset if he didn’t use his platform.

After seeing the video of the brutal killing of George Floyd by police, Mahomes knew he needed to speak up.

“Obviously, we know that not everyone agrees with everything that you’re going to say,” Mahomes said. “Just know that when we say stuff, we mean it and we care and we want to make the world the best place for our future kids and for generations to come behind us.”

The next move for the players after their #StrongerTogether video is a voter registration program as Mahomes and Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu work to "make voting cool."