Kansas City Chiefs Safety Tyrann Mathieu Wants To Make Voting Cool

Joe Andrews

Tyrann Mathieu discussed the Black Lives Matter movement and social injustice with Kansas City Chiefs Owner and CEO Clark Hunt. The two initiated a plan for action: making voting cool again.

Mathieu discussed the next step he proposed to Hunt during a press conference Wednesday, six days after the safety appeared in a video directed towards the NFL and the league’s ownership.

“One of the things we’re going to do, myself and the Chiefs included because I’ve talked to Clark about this, is to really impact voter registration,” Mathieu said. “If we really get those people in place and really allow those people to go into their communities and really select their leaders, elect their leaders. I think that’s going to be important going forward.”

The Landlord wants the Chiefs to spark a movement to promote participation in elections, specifically amongst young minorities. Mathieu says he plans to find a way to educate the community on voting rights while also finding opportunities to make going to the poll fair for everyone.

“I think it impacts everybody,” Mathieu said. “I think everybody can be a part of that. Like I mentioned, if people can really — even guys like myself and more guys like me — if we can make voting cool, if we can make that a trendy thing, then we’re really changing the future. We’re really setting these kids up for a great future.”

Mathieu said he hopes the call for action can spread with the help of his teammates, professional sports organizations and other influencers.

He added further voter registration can help pave the way for further educational and political opportunity for minorities

“If we can really get a program going to get behind that, to be the first ones to make [voting] cool and then to see 30 other NFL teams doing it, and 30 plus basketball teams doing it, I think that right there, a lot of sports teams are full of minorities,” Mathieu said. “It’s full of kids from black communities, it’s full of those people from urban areas. It’s going to be our duty, it’s our responsibility to understand that, yeah, we do have a million dollars and we can fix some things to a certain extent, but to really make change, to really see our kids have a future, to really see young black minority, any minority, hold a great sense of power and great offices. That comes from voter registration, young kids going to the poll.”

