Report: Chiefs Sign OT Geron Christian; Is KC Set at Tackle?

The Chiefs have signed offensive tackle Geron Christian, giving them a fourth offensive tackle with NFL experience.

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed former Houston Texans and Washington Commanders offensive tackle Geron Christian, first reported by Aaron WIlson of Pro Football Network. Christian was a third-round pick by Washington in the 2018 NFL Draft, ultimately appearing in 14 games with eight starts for Washington. He spent 2021 with the Texans, starting eight games and appearing in 14.

Christian, 25, has played at both left and right tackle in his career, making him a likely swing-tackle option for the Chiefs, providing insurance behind left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. Christian could also add another candidate to what appears to be an open competition at right tackle. So, where do the Chiefs stand on the right side?

Oct 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Geron Christian (72) walks to the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

With former Chiefs right tackle Mike Remmers remaining a free agent and with last year's most-frequent right tackle Andrew Wylie returning on a one-year deal, the Chiefs can pair Christian and Wylie with former third-round pick Lucas Niang, entering his second year after opting out of his rookie season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving Kansas City with a trio of options at right tackle and allowing the other two to provide flexibility elsewhere on the line.

Niang's 2021 season ended after tearing his patellar tendon in Week 17, putting his status for '22 and beyond in reasonable doubt.

Oct 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Geron Christian (72) following the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

What is the Chiefs' plan at right tackle?

Even if Christian's presumed role is as a reliable, experienced swing tackle — a position the Chiefs have often valued — it could imply that they see a larger role for Wylie or Niang as their starter on the right side. Alternatively, perhaps the Chiefs are pessimistic about Niang's health and hope to see Wylie return as a do-it-all backup entering training camp in 2022. Wylie has shown a capability at both guard positions and right tackle, making him a solid value at his reported $2.5 million salary for 2022.

Ultimately, the Chiefs still have options on the right side. If they see a path to upgrade the position later in free agency or to invest in a new right tackle of the future in the draft, they'll have the flexibility to do so. Or, if the tackle market and draft boards don't play out in their favor, they could likely get by with Wylie, Niang and Christian on the right side. With a reloaded group of AFC West pass-rushers, whoever plays right tackle for the Chiefs in 2022 will certainly have a tall task while protecting Patrick Mahomes.

