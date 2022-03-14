Skip to main content
Kansas City Chiefs Free Agent News Tracker

Tracking all the relevant news reports and rumors surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs' offseason signings and departures.

NFL free agency has arrived, and the Kansas City Chiefs are sure to see some major changes across their roster this offseason. Ranging from Tyrann Mathieu and Charvarius Ward to Byron Pringle and Daniel Sorensen, many familiar faces could be leaving Kansas City starting Monday. This tracker will update regularly with reported deals and occasional rumors tying players to the Chiefs — or when current Chiefs are appearing to head elsewhere.

For pre-free agency predictions on all of the Chiefs' pending unrestricted free agents, click here.

Jan 22, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) celebrates after sacking San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (not pictured) in the first quarter during a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Updates begin below, with the newest updates at the top.

  • The Green Bay Packers have released pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith. The Chiefs are widely rumored to have interest in Smith as they look to rebuild their pass-rush this offseason.
  • The Chiefs have tried to agree to a deal with running back Darrel Williams, but Williams is now expected to test free agency, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
  • The Chiefs plan to tender exclusive-rights free agent cornerback Deandre Baker, per Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star.
Jan 30, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) reacts after a play against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter of the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

