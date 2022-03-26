Report: Chiefs Have ‘Actively Communicated’ With All-Pro CB Stephon Gilmore
The Kansas City Chiefs have been picking up steam in regards to their offseason thus far, and their work may not be done yet. Per reporter Jordan Schultz of Game Day NFL, the Chiefs are expressing interest in and "have actively communicated" with cornerback Stephon Gilmore recently.
Gilmore, who is now 31 years old, will be entering his 11th season in the NFL this year. The five-time Pro Bowler has spent time with the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers thus far. In five years with the Bills, he picked off 14 passes and made a Pro Bowl in 2016. Gilmore's reputation and career trajectory truly took off during his time with the Patriots, as he made back-to-back All-Pro teams in 2018 and 2019. In that historically good 2019 campaign, he led the league in both passes broken up and interceptions. He also won a Defensive Player of the Year award.
This past season, Gilmore played nine games as a member of the Panthers. He started eight of them, recording a pair of interceptions and two passes broken up on the year. He also returned to the Pro Bowl for the fourth straight time. Per Schultz, the Chiefs are also intrigued by New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry:
James Bradberry is another guy the Chiefs really like. The Giants' Pro Bowl CB is also on KC’s radar, having demonstrated that he’s a true No. 1 corner for several years now.
Read More
What does this mean for the Chiefs' secondary?
In regards to defensive backs, the Chiefs are undergoing quite the transformation this offseason. Not only is safety Justin Reid being added to the fold due to the departures of Daniel Sorensen and Tyrann Mathieu, but Deon Bush is also a new face at that position. Additionally, cornerbacks Charvarius Ward and Mike Hughes landed elsewhere under new contracts in free agency. Whether the Chiefs' retooling has been by choice or out of necessity, there will be plenty of wide-scale change in Steve Spagnuolo's defensive backfield moving forward.
Gilmore certainly isn't what he used to be during his prime, but he's still a quality option and a player who is one of the best free agents left at this stage. He has the requisite length and physicality to fit into a Spagnuolo-style defense and while he's lost a step athletically, the Chiefs are comfortable with other dominant traits winning out over high-end speed and agility. With coverage safeties like the aforementioned Bush and Juan Thornhill roaming the secondary, there's also the possibility for plenty of safety help over the top should a cornerback play an aggressive brand of football underneath.
Both Gilmore and Bradberry would be welcomed additions to the Chiefs' secondary, as the group still needs more talent. As of right now, L'Jarius Sneed and Rashad Fenton are projected to be the team's top two corners in 2022. That isn't a startling problem, but the depth behind them consists of Deandre Baker and little else. The Chiefs still need help, and acquiring a veteran cornerback capable of still playing at an adequate level — at worst — would be a major boost. Schultz's reports indicate that the team is aware of that, too.