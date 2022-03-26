Report: Chiefs Have ‘Actively Communicated’ With All-Pro CB Stephon Gilmore

The Chiefs are in need of cornerback help, and Gilmore is still on the market.

The Kansas City Chiefs have been picking up steam in regards to their offseason thus far, and their work may not be done yet. Per reporter Jordan Schultz of Game Day NFL, the Chiefs are expressing interest in and "have actively communicated" with cornerback Stephon Gilmore recently.

Gilmore, who is now 31 years old, will be entering his 11th season in the NFL this year. The five-time Pro Bowler has spent time with the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers thus far. In five years with the Bills, he picked off 14 passes and made a Pro Bowl in 2016. Gilmore's reputation and career trajectory truly took off during his time with the Patriots, as he made back-to-back All-Pro teams in 2018 and 2019. In that historically good 2019 campaign, he led the league in both passes broken up and interceptions. He also won a Defensive Player of the Year award.

Oct 5, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) is tackled by New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

This past season, Gilmore played nine games as a member of the Panthers. He started eight of them, recording a pair of interceptions and two passes broken up on the year. He also returned to the Pro Bowl for the fourth straight time. Per Schultz, the Chiefs are also intrigued by New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry:

James Bradberry is another guy the Chiefs really like. The Giants' Pro Bowl CB is also on KC’s radar, having demonstrated that he’s a true No. 1 corner for several years now.