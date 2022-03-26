Skip to main content

Report: Chiefs Have ‘Actively Communicated’ With All-Pro CB Stephon Gilmore

The Chiefs are in need of cornerback help, and Gilmore is still on the market.

The Kansas City Chiefs have been picking up steam in regards to their offseason thus far, and their work may not be done yet. Per reporter Jordan Schultz of Game Day NFL, the Chiefs are expressing interest in and "have actively communicated" with cornerback Stephon Gilmore recently.

Gilmore, who is now 31 years old, will be entering his 11th season in the NFL this year. The five-time Pro Bowler has spent time with the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers thus far. In five years with the Bills, he picked off 14 passes and made a Pro Bowl in 2016. Gilmore's reputation and career trajectory truly took off during his time with the Patriots, as he made back-to-back All-Pro teams in 2018 and 2019. In that historically good 2019 campaign, he led the league in both passes broken up and interceptions. He also won a Defensive Player of the Year award.

Oct 5, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) is tackled by New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

This past season, Gilmore played nine games as a member of the Panthers. He started eight of them, recording a pair of interceptions and two passes broken up on the year. He also returned to the Pro Bowl for the fourth straight time. Per Schultz, the Chiefs are also intrigued by New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry:

James Bradberry is another guy the Chiefs really like. The Giants' Pro Bowl CB is also on KC’s radar, having demonstrated that he’s a true No. 1 corner for several years now.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

What does this mean for the Chiefs' secondary?

Oct 5, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) tackles Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

In regards to defensive backs, the Chiefs are undergoing quite the transformation this offseason. Not only is safety Justin Reid being added to the fold due to the departures of Daniel Sorensen and Tyrann Mathieu, but Deon Bush is also a new face at that position. Additionally, cornerbacks Charvarius Ward and Mike Hughes landed elsewhere under new contracts in free agency. Whether the Chiefs' retooling has been by choice or out of necessity, there will be plenty of wide-scale change in Steve Spagnuolo's defensive backfield moving forward.

Gilmore certainly isn't what he used to be during his prime, but he's still a quality option and a player who is one of the best free agents left at this stage. He has the requisite length and physicality to fit into a Spagnuolo-style defense and while he's lost a step athletically, the Chiefs are comfortable with other dominant traits winning out over high-end speed and agility. With coverage safeties like the aforementioned Bush and Juan Thornhill roaming the secondary, there's also the possibility for plenty of safety help over the top should a cornerback play an aggressive brand of football underneath.

Both Gilmore and Bradberry would be welcomed additions to the Chiefs' secondary, as the group still needs more talent. As of right now, L'Jarius Sneed and Rashad Fenton are projected to be the team's top two corners in 2022. That isn't a startling problem, but the depth behind them consists of Deandre Baker and little else. The Chiefs still need help, and acquiring a veteran cornerback capable of still playing at an adequate level — at worst — would be a major boost. Schultz's reports indicate that the team is aware of that, too. 

In This Article (1)

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

Feb 4, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones (27) runs the ball against Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Mike Pennel (64) during the first quarter in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Chiefs Sign Former Buccaneers RB Ronald Jones

By Jordan Foote51 minutes ago
Nov 13, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) reacts follow a sack on Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara (12) (not pictured) during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Kansas City Chiefs 2022 NFL Mock Draft 4.0

By Jordan Foote20 hours ago
Feb 5, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City's Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV championship parade. Photo by Joshua Brisco.
News

Details: Kansas City to Host 2023 NFL Draft

By Joshua BriscoMar 25, 2022
Aug 30, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) runs against Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Arrion Springs (38) in the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Chiefs Sign Former Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

By Jordan FooteMar 24, 2022
Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes the ball to wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Without Tyreek Hill, the Only Way Is Forward for the Chiefs

By Conner ChristophersonMar 24, 2022
Nov 29, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Were the Chiefs Right to Trade Tyreek Hill?

By Jordan FooteMar 24, 2022
Nov 1, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) and wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) return to the locker room following a 37-27 victory against the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Chiefs Inquire About DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett

By Jordan FooteMar 23, 2022
Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) reacts after loosing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Chiefs Trade Superstar WR Tyreek Hill to Dolphins

By Jordan FooteMar 23, 2022