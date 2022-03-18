Skip to main content

Breaking: Chiefs Sign WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

After a slow start to the 2022 offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs are signing wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to bolster their receiver room.

The Kansas City Chiefs have made their first offensive splash of the 2022 offseason, signing former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to a one-year deal, first reported by Smith-Schuster himself. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network was first to report that the deal is for one year, worth $10.75 million.

Aug 17, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (left) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (right) talk on the field before playing at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

“I am going to play with a future Hall of Fame QB, to play with one of the best to ever do it," Smith-Schuster said, according to Taylor Bisciotti of NFL Network. "My goal as a player is to win, so I’m going to Kansas City with the hopes of winning a Super Bowl.”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was quick to welcome Smith-Schuster to Kansas City.

In the midst of a wild offseason in the AFC West, Smith-Schuster is Kansas City's first outside free agent to sign on the offensive side of the ball. The Chiefs heavily recruited Smith-Schuster last offseason before he elected to return to Pittsburgh. This time, the Chiefs and Smith-Schuster came to an agreement, bringing him to KC.

Jan 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (right) embrace following the AFC Wild Card playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Smith-Schuster, who will turn 26 in November, was among the NFL's top remaining free-agent receivers, while also being several years younger than other previous or current free agents like Allen Robinson, Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. Smith-Schuster's best year came in his second season when he caught 111 passes for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns in 2018.

In 2021, he suffered a shoulder injury in October that kept him out for the remainder of the regular season before returning to face the Chiefs in the first round of the playoffs.

After losing wide receiver Byron Pringle to the Chicago Bears and with Demarcus Robinson hitting free agency, the Chiefs' receiver room was extremely thin behind Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman. Now, Smith-Schuster projects to be an immediate day-one starter across from Hill, giving the Chiefs a trio of proven pass-catching weapons with Smith-Schuster, Hill, and tight end Travis Kelce.

Is JuJu Smith-Schuster the right signing for the Chiefs?

Even on a one-year deal, Smith-Schuster's age is a major factor here. Hill is 28 years old, and the rest of the prime free-agent receivers this offseason were 28 or older. If Smith-Schuster has a strong year with the Chiefs, he'll be a candidate for a long-term deal next offseason, with the Chiefs or otherwise. In the meantime, the Chiefs have a proven commodity for Mahomes to target in the midst of a high-flying AFC West. 

As Brandon Kiley pointed out on Twitter, Smith-Schuster's best work came as a secondary option alongside a 104-catch 1,297-yard season from Antonio Brown, as he demanded the primary attention of defenses. Now, surrounded by Hill and Kelce  — and in front of Hardman and perhaps a rookie — he projects to be the recipient of good matchups and single-coverage in a Chiefs offense that just upgraded its weapons from 2021.

This story is being updated.

