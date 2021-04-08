Andy Reid Texted JuJu Smith-Schuster Lombardi Pictures, and it Almost Worked

GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI.com
Andy Reid Texted JuJu Smith-Schuster Lombardi Trophy Pictures — and it Almost Worked

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid took a very active role in KC's recruitment of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster — and according to Smith-Schuster, it almost worked.
When free-agent wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster returned to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal earlier this offseason, it was reported that the Kansas City Chiefs actually outbid Pittsburgh for Smith-Schuster's services. According to Taylor Biscotti of NFL Network, the Chiefs offered a one-year deal worth $8 million, plus $3 million in incentives. The Steelers landed Smith-Schuster for $8 million with no incentives.

It was clear that the Chiefs and head coach Andy Reid were serious about adding Smith-Schuster to KC's high-octane offense. What we didn't know, until today, was that Reid had a very hands-on role in Smith-Schuster's recruitment — and according to Smith-Schuster, it almost worked.

"I think, just seeing KC, and bro, Andy Reid was just calling me and he was sending me Lombardi Trophy pictures like constantly," Smith-Schuster said on The Michael Irvin Podcast. "We had a good talk, so it would've been KC after the Steelers."

Smith-Schuster expanded on Reid's recruitment and reiterated that he nearly landed with Kansas City.

"Like, texted it to me while I was trying to make a decision, and I have so much respect for him and his team."

Smith-Schuster's best financial offer was from a division rival: the Baltimore Ravens. Smith-Schuster explained why Baltimore's offer wasn't enough to compensate for their offensive style.

"I'm curious to see how they're going to be this year having ﻿Sammy Watkins﻿ and how they're going to use him and throwing the ball and stuff like that," Smith-Schuster said. "Lamar's a really, a heavy-run offense with the backs that he has. I just, just point being facts, his No. 1 target was [Mark] Andrews, who's a tight end."

Shortly after missing out on Smith-Schuster, the Chiefs re-signed wide receiver Demarcus Robinson before later losing Watkins to Baltimore. It seems more clear than ever that the Chiefs would like to add another option to their offense — even if Reid has to do the recruiting himself.

Aug 17, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (left) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (right) talk on the field before playing at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
