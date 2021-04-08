Andy Reid Texted JuJu Smith-Schuster Lombardi Pictures, and it Almost Worked

Andy Reid Texted JuJu Smith-Schuster Lombardi Trophy Pictures — and it Almost Worked
When free-agent wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster returned to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal earlier this offseason, it was reported that the Kansas City Chiefs actually outbid Pittsburgh for Smith-Schuster's services. According to Taylor Biscotti of NFL Network, the Chiefs offered a one-year deal worth $8 million, plus $3 million in incentives. The Steelers landed Smith-Schuster for $8 million with no incentives.
It was clear that the Chiefs and head coach Andy Reid were serious about adding Smith-Schuster to KC's high-octane offense. What we didn't know, until today, was that Reid had a very hands-on role in Smith-Schuster's recruitment — and according to Smith-Schuster, it almost worked.
"I think, just seeing KC, and bro, Andy Reid was just calling me and he was sending me Lombardi Trophy pictures like constantly," Smith-Schuster said on The Michael Irvin Podcast. "We had a good talk, so it would've been KC after the Steelers."
Smith-Schuster expanded on Reid's recruitment and reiterated that he nearly landed with Kansas City.
"Like, texted it to me while I was trying to make a decision, and I have so much respect for him and his team."
Smith-Schuster's best financial offer was from a division rival: the Baltimore Ravens. Smith-Schuster explained why Baltimore's offer wasn't enough to compensate for their offensive style.
"I'm curious to see how they're going to be this year having Sammy Watkins and how they're going to use him and throwing the ball and stuff like that," Smith-Schuster said. "Lamar's a really, a heavy-run offense with the backs that he has. I just, just point being facts, his No. 1 target was [Mark] Andrews, who's a tight end."
Shortly after missing out on Smith-Schuster, the Chiefs re-signed wide receiver Demarcus Robinson before later losing Watkins to Baltimore. It seems more clear than ever that the Chiefs would like to add another option to their offense — even if Reid has to do the recruiting himself.
Read More: Potential Patrick Mahomes Adidas Logo Receives Mixed Reactions