Sammy Watkins, Wille Gay Jr. Out, Clyde Edwards-Helaire Questionable vs. Browns

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has announced wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf) and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (ankle) have been ruled out for Sunday's divisional-round contest against the Cleveland Browns.

In addition to Watkins and Gay, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who suffered and hip and ankle injury in Week 15, will be listed as questionable.

Earlier this week, Arrowhead Report's Joshua Brisco broke down the injury situations of each player.

Edwards-Helaire suffered a hip/leg injury on December 20 in the Chiefs' win over the New Orleans Saints. Gay suffered his ankle injury early in the Chiefs' Week 17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Watkins left the field with a calf injury in the Chiefs' Week 16 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Later reports indicated that his injury was "not significant," but without practicing on Wednesday, Watkins' situation bears watching.

Edwards-Helaire was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice but has not practiced since then. Reid noted in his Friday press conference that Edwards-Helaire is making progress despite missing practice.

In addition to Edwards-Helaire, Watkins and Gay, tight end Deon Yelder did not practice.

Running back Le'Veon Bell (knee), linebacker Ben Niemann (hamstring), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (knee), offensive tackle Mike Remmers (back), wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (back) and safety Armani Watts (concussion) have been dealing with injuries but have been listed as full participants on Wednesday and Thursday's injury report.

Linebacker Anthony Hitchens also returned from the COVID-19/Reserve list, giving the linebacker group a positive moving forward. Linebacker Damien Wilson, who has been dealing with a knee contusion, has not been listed on this week's injury report.