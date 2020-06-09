Kansas City Chiefs Safety Tyrann Mathieu Helps New Orleans Families in New Mini-Series

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is taking his nickname to a new level with his new series with Bleacher Report.

While Mathieu has been known as the Honey Badger since his time at LSU, he earned a new moniker, The Landlord, during the Chiefs’ title run last season.

Mathieu partnered with Zelle, a mobile payment company, and Bleacher Report to help pay rent for four families in his hometown of New Orleans. He shared a preview of the show Monday.

The first episode of his four-part series released Tuesday where he paid rent for a family who was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release sent out by his foundation, they said the series will “capture Mathieu surprising four families with a quick zoom call to encourage, uplift, show support and mindfulness of how devastatingly COVID-19 impacted each family. Before the Zoom call ends, Mathieu drops a bombshell the families never expected. Tyrann explains how he plans to lighten their financial burden by covering one month’s rent for each family.”

While Mathieu will pay for a month of the rent, Zelle will pay for an additional month for each family, according to the release.

This isn’t the first time The Landlord has helped out during this time of need.

At the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic, Mathieu gave back to the Kansas City community. He donated 30,000 meals to the Harvesters, a regional food bank in Missouri and Kansas, after he was challenged by teammate Tyreek Hill.

To watch the first episode of The Landlord, click here.