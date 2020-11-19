SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeGM ReportPodcastsNewsGame DayDraft
Search

DeAndre Baker's Signing Adds Depth At Cornerback, Which Never Hurts

Tucker D. Franklin

As reported Tuesday night, the Kansas City Chiefs are expected to add former New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker to their practice squad. 

The deal isn't going to break any records or draw lots of national media attention — aside from the crazy storyline surrounding Baker — but it will help the Chiefs down the stretch in one department: depth.

On today's episode of Roughing the Kicker, Arrowhead Report's Conner Christopherson and Jordan Foote join me to discuss the signing of Baker and what he brings to the Chiefs.

There's a lot about Baker that I don't want to get into, I want to focus on the football side of things. If you don't know his whole back story, you can read about it here. 

Cornerback has been a position of concern for some time in Kansas City but they have been making do with late-round draft picks who have been putting up serviceable numbers. Kansas City is near the bottom of the league when it comes to cornerback spending.

The addition of Baker is interesting. The price tag wasn't high and the potential seems to be fairly good. The question that I have pondered the most is where is he going to fit in on the defense. 

It wasn't too long ago we got a question on a podcast asking who will be the odd man out when L'Jarius Sneed comes back into the rotation. Now we are being asked if Baker can be an all-pro? While Baker will start on the practice squad as he learns the defense, I wouldn't expect him to see more time than Sneed.

As for what he could play when he does come in the game, Baker has a similar body build and frame as Rashad Fenton. It would seem Kansas City wants to get bigger and longer on the outside with Breeland, Sneed and Keyes. Baker's use will more than likely be as a slot or nickel corner.

But don't get me wrong. I like the signing of Baker. The value he could possibly bring with the price tag on him is worth it in itself. With the contracts of Breeland and Ward up in the air for next season, the contract stipulations for Baker are also an incentive. Cornerback depth is always nice and I will never be opposed to it. The signing has little to no risk and the reward could be big. Hopefully, he can put his off-field issues behind him and grow into a serviceable starting corner.

For more daily Kansas City Chiefs coverage, subscribe to the Roughing the Kicker Chiefs Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

Want a shortcut? Start listening to the show on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or iHeartRadio.

Have something you want to tell the show? Tweet using #RTKpod to submit questions and comments to be shared on air.

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Podcasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Giants CB DeAndre Baker is Exactly Brett Veach's Type

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to sign former New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker, and if you know anything about Chiefs general manager Brett Veach, that should come as no surprise.

ConnerChristopherson

The Chiefs and Raiders Rivalry is Alive and Well

Just as we thought the Kansas City Chiefs were going to steamroll their way through the AFC West for another year and take an unblemished divisional record into the playoffs, the Las Vegas Raiders had other ideas.

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs Expected to Sign Former New York Giants CB DeAndre Baker

Former New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker has had one of the league's most tumultuous offseasons. Now, it is reportedly culminating in a spot on the Kansas City Chiefs' roster.

Joshua Brisco

Clark Hunt Discusses Extensions of Head Coach Andy Reid, GM Brett Veach

Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt's decision to bring Andy Reid to Kansas City in 2013 is paying off once again. On Monday, the Chiefs extended the contracts of Reid and general manager Brett Veach.

Joe Andrews

Andy Reid Has the Chiefs Primed for a Post-Bye Week Statement Game

Andy Reid one of the best head coaches ever, and his record coming off a bye week is historically great. The Chiefs should benefit from that this Sunday.

Jordan Foote

Raiders Victory Lap 'Not Our Style,' Says Andy Reid

Following the Las Vegas Raiders' stunning 40-32 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on October 11, the Raiders reportedly did something that got under the skin of Chiefs Kingdom — and apparently head coach Andy Reid.

Tucker D. Franklin

Underrated Players on the Kansas City Chiefs

While there are many Kansas City Chiefs players who are household names, some don't get the public credit they deserve for making the Chiefs as successful as they are.

Tucker D. Franklin

Chiefs Place Offensive Linemen Eric Fisher, Mitchell Schwartz, Martinas Rankin on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Kansas City Chiefs have placed starting offensive tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz on the Reserve/COVID-19 list along with offensive lineman Martinas Rankin.

Joshua Brisco

Kansas City Chiefs Announce Contract Extensions with Head Coach Andy Reid, GM Brett Veach

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced contract extensions with head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach.

Joshua Brisco

What Happened in the AFC West in Week 10

The rest of the AFC West was in action with the Kansas City Chiefs on a bye week in Week 10. Sunday's games featured one divisional matchup with the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders and a conference meeting between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers.

Tucker D. Franklin