How the Chiefs' Secondary Went From Problem to Strength in Five Weeks

As usual starting cornerback Bashaud Breeland is set to return from suspension this week, the Kansas City Chiefs have a different problem but the same question at the cornerback position: Who do they play?

With Rashad Fenton, Charvarius Ward and Antonio Hamilton all getting quality reps at the position, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will have the best kind of problem on his hands as he prepares for the Las Vegas Raiders slated for Sunday.

I talk about this and much more on today's episode of Roughing the Kicker with Arrowhead Report's Jordan Foote. We answer questions submitted by our Most Valuable Listeners and give our opinions on other takes sent in as well.

When the season started more than five weeks ago, the Chiefs had a usual problem on their hands: the secondary. The cornerback position has been a worry for Chiefs Kingdom ever since cornerback Marcus Peters departed the team. Heading into this season, it was no different.

Facing Breeland's suspension, the Chiefs' options didn't look particularly attractive in rookie defensive back L'Jarius Sneed and 2019 sixth-round pick Fenton.

The worry only heightened after Kansas City's one original starter, Ward, went down with a hand injury. Ward's injury didn't seem to be as big of an obstacle on the surface as Fenton and Sneed stepped up and made Ward's absence not as noticeable.

Another hurdle for the unit came when Sneed landed on the injured reserve with a fractured collarbone but now Ward appears to be healed — for the most part — and the secondary performed well against the New England Patriots, snagging three interceptions.

This core has helped lead the Chiefs' defense to a top-five spot in this season's DVOA rankings while ranking third in the league in passing yards allowed per game and 15th in total defense.

Now, more good news for the cornerback room as Breeland comes back from suspension, which led to the release of wide receiver Marcus Kemp.

So how is Spagnoluo going to get all these guys playing time? I would expect to see little of Hamilton and more of Fenton while he continues to do his thing whether it's in the slot, nickel or on the outside.

With the return of Breeland, the corners can rely less on the safeties to play in the slot as they look to be as close to full strength as they can be. Who would've thought this is where the Chiefs' cornerback situation would be at the start of the season? It's about the only problem I would like to continue for Kansas City.

