Kansas City Chiefs Release WR Marcus Kemp, Activate CB Bashaud Breeland

Joshua Brisco

The Kansas City Chiefs have released wide receiver Marcus Kemp, who was re-signed by the Chiefs in August after suffering a catastrophic knee injury in the team's 2019 camp. In a corresponding move, the Chiefs have activated cornerback Bashaud Breeland after being reinstated following his four-game suspension.

Kemp's return was a positive story in a tumultuous 2020 camp for the Chiefs, adding a familiar face and a comeback story to the Kansas City wide receiver room. Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports that the Chiefs intend to add Kemp to the practice squad after he clears waivers. With quarterback Jordan Ta'amu on the NFL's COVID-19 list, the Chiefs have an additional practice squad spot available if they plan to add Kemp to this year's expanded squad. The Chiefs also had a vacant spot before Ta'amu's designation.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid praised Kemp's return this summer and said he was glad to have him during camp.

“Marcus, having him back is great,” Reid said after Kemp signed back with the team following a tryout. “He’s a great kid and I’m so glad that he’s back now because he was playing the best football that he had ever played since we’ve had him here when he got hurt. It was a shame that happened and now he’s getting a chance to come back. It looks like he’s worked his tail off.”

Kemp has been exclusively a special teamer in 2020, including 11 snaps with the special teams units in Monday night's victory over the New England Patriots.

For more news and analysis on the Kansas City Chiefs, bookmark arrowheadreport.com and follow @SIChiefs and @jbbrisco on Twitter.

