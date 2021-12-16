Skip to main content
    Patrick Mahomes Can Send NFL a Warning Shot With Big Game vs. Chargers

    If Mahomes has a big night with the whole world watching, it could change several opinions on his 2021 season.
    Let's get this out of the way: It hasn't been the best of seasons for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He's had several elite performances, but mixed in with them have been a couple of relatively poor outings and then some that simply haven't met the insanely high bar he's set in the three seasons prior. By several statistical measures, this is the worst full-time season of his (still young) career.

    The reason the national narrative for weeks was that Mahomes was "broken" or possibly not the best quarterback in football anymore was always an odd one. Mahomes' midseason slump was the first prolonged one of his career. All generational quarterback have subpar stretches of play. The fact that Mahomes was able to delay one until his fourth full season as a starter is impressive. The fact that he's still ranking among the best in the league in yards (fifth) and touchdowns (tied for fifth) is even more impressive.

    There's another young signal-caller who's winning over the hearts of just about everyone, though, and rightfully so. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is building on his outstanding rookie campaign and looks even more dynamic and effective as a sophomore. He can make quite a few of the jaw-dropping throws Mahomes can make, is three years younger than Mahomes and captains the ship of a team that is still an underdog. Everyone loves that underdog story, and it's natural for a tale like Kansas City's to grow stale on the public after a while. 

    With that said, narratives are beginning to form — narratives asserting that Herbert is better than Mahomes. It's still very early to conclude that, and it's absolutely a minority take relative to the general population. On the other hand, the fact that it exists is very telling. Fernando Ramirez of Charger Report joined me on Friday's Roughing the Kicker podcast to talk about the Mahomes-Herbert matchup. 

    The two terrific quarterbacks squaring off is the true storyline of the game. Not COVID-19's impact on things and not defensive end Melvin Ingram returning to Los Angeles. Mahomes and Herbert are two of the very best in the NFL at what they do, but one has earned his spot as the best player in the NFL (as voted by his peers). Herbert and the Chargers can send the AFC — and the league in general — a statement if they win, but Mahomes can send an even bigger one and sit comfortably back on his throne with a big performance on Thursday Night Football

    The last time these two teams faced each other, the Chiefs committed four turnovers at home and lost by six points. Herbert was great, completing 26 of his 38 pass attempts for 281 yards and four touchdowns. Mahomes? He completed 27 of 44 for 260 yards and a trio of touchdowns, but he also tossed a pair of interceptions. One could argue that neither of those was 100% his fault, but they happened nonetheless. This time around, expect the Chiefs to place an emphasis on ball security in order to snag a win and nearly seal an AFC West title.

    With a win, the Chiefs would be two games ahead of the Chargers with three contests left on the schedule. They'd also be riding a seven-game winning streak. They'd also keep their hopes alive for the AFC's No. 1 seed. The underlying development that should be talked about more, though? Mahomes would be reminding the Chargers, the AFC West, the AFC and the NFL of just who he is: the best in the business.

