L'Jarius Sneed, Willie Gay Jr. Out vs. Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs have ruled out cornerback L'Jarius Sneed and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. for Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Sneed returned to the team after missing Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders following the murder of his brother late last week but will not suit up on Thursday. Gay is designated with "Reserve/Covid" on the Chiefs' team website, making him the third Chief to be added to the COVID list this week.

The Chiefs have not made a formal ruling on defensive lineman Chris Jones or wide receiver Josh Gordon, who both remain on the COVID-19 reserve list, as of the publishing of the team's Wednesday injury report.

Gay's placement on the COVID-19/reserve list is the latest addition to a game that was already likely to be without Gordon or Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater (who were both placed on the reserve list on Monday), in addition to Jones (who was placed on the list on Tuesday). Gordon and Jones don't have to have an injury designation today since they are not on the active roster. Jones or Gordon could feasibly produce two negative COVID tests 24 hours apart, but with Gay presumably testing positive on Wednesday, his window would be too narrow to see the field Thursday night.

If the Chiefs do not officially activate Jones or Gordon before the game, they will be inactive without an injury designation, similar to how players on the injured reserve list do not receive a designation.

This story is being updated.