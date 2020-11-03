Kevin Pierre-Louis Would Be a Nice Trade Deadline Addition to the Chiefs Defense

Today could be the biggest day in American history bringing monumental changes to the country as we know it. The NFL trade deadline is rapidly approaching and the market is heating up.

Arrowhead Report's Conner Christopherson and I took a look at the trade deadline on today's episode of Roughing The Kicker and talked about moves that have happened and some that we would like to see happen ahead of today's deadline.

The Chiefs' movement at the deadline will be minimal. Kansas City is confident in who they have and they seem to be all in on the guys they have. The "Run it Back" has been big not only with the players on the field but to the people in the front office.

But...

If the Chiefs did make a move, there are a few guys they should look out but one, in particular, catches my eye.

I had previously written a column about how Kansas City doesn't need to make a trade but after searching for potential trade candidates for the Chiefs, I found someone I wouldn't be upset if they made a deal for him.

Kevin Pierre-Louis

In 2017, Pierre-Louis appeared in 14 games for the Kansas City Chiefs and recorded 41 tackles. Since then, the 29-year-old linebacker has played for the New York Jets, Chicago Bears and Washington Football Team since then.

This season, Pierre-Louis is the 11th ranked linebacker according to PFF and has an 83.4 coverage grade with an overall grade of 71.4. Since Week 1, his percentage of snaps has gone down but he has 42 tackles and a forced fumble this season.

Because of his age and the fact he is a free agent after this season, it couldn't;t be a bad idea for Kansas City to send out a feeler. A fifth-round pick would both benefit the Chiefs and Washington as it's higher than a compensation pick would be for him while Kansas City gets another piece to help them on defense.

If the Football Team is selling, the Chiefs need to be calling because Pierre-Louis is a clear upgrade over Ben Neimann and will be effective in coverage, which is what has been missing from the linebacker spot in years past.

