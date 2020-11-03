SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeGM ReportPodcastsNewsGame DayDraft
Search

Kevin Pierre-Louis Would Be a Nice Trade Deadline Addition to the Chiefs Defense

Tucker D. Franklin

Today could be the biggest day in American history bringing monumental changes to the country as we know it. The NFL trade deadline is rapidly approaching and the market is heating up.

Oh, and there's an election today. (Go vote!)

Arrowhead Report's Conner Christopherson and I took a look at the trade deadline on today's episode of Roughing The Kicker and talked about moves that have happened and some that we would like to see happen ahead of today's deadline.

The Chiefs' movement at the deadline will be minimal. Kansas City is confident in who they have and they seem to be all in on the guys they have. The "Run it Back" has been big not only with the players on the field but to the people in the front office.

But...

If the Chiefs did make a move, there are a few guys they should look out but one, in particular, catches my eye.

I had previously written a column about how Kansas City doesn't need to make a trade but after searching for potential trade candidates for the Chiefs, I found someone I wouldn't be upset if they made a deal for him.

Kevin Pierre-Louis

In 2017, Pierre-Louis appeared in 14 games for the Kansas City Chiefs and recorded 41 tackles. Since then, the 29-year-old linebacker has played for the New York Jets, Chicago Bears and Washington Football Team since then.

This season, Pierre-Louis is the 11th ranked linebacker according to PFF and has an 83.4 coverage grade with an overall grade of 71.4. Since Week 1, his percentage of snaps has gone down but he has 42 tackles and a forced fumble this season.

Because of his age and the fact he is a free agent after this season, it couldn't;t be a bad idea for Kansas City to send out a feeler. A fifth-round pick would both benefit the Chiefs and Washington as it's higher than a compensation pick would be for him while Kansas City gets another piece to help them on defense.

If the Football Team is selling, the Chiefs need to be calling because Pierre-Louis is a clear upgrade over Ben Neimann and will be effective in coverage, which is what has been missing from the linebacker spot in years past.

For more daily Kansas City Chiefs coverage, subscribe to the Roughing the Kicker Chiefs Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

Want a shortcut? Start listening to the show on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or iHeartRadio.

Have something you want to tell the show? Tweet using #RTKpod to submit questions and comments to be shared on air.

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Podcasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Arrowhead Stadium in Use as Polling Place for 2020 Election

Early in September, the Kansas City Board of Election Commissioners announced that Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Chiefs, was to be used as a polling place in the 2020 General Election.

Tucker D. Franklin

Three Players the Chiefs Should Look Into Trading For

Even as a top team in the league, there's always room for improvement. Who should the Kansas City Chiefs consider picking up?

Jordan Foote

Mecole Hardman, 'The Jet,' is Cleared for Takeoff

Mecole Hardman had arguably his best game as a Kansas City Chief on Sunday against the New York Jets. Where does he go from here?

Jordan Foote

Through the Air or On the Ground, the Chiefs Offense Can Get it Done

The Kansas City Chiefs offense has found several ways to win games this season. Whether through the air or on the ground, Kansas City's offense continues to get it done.

Tucker D. Franklin

Tommy Townsend's Successful Fake Punt Was a Few Weeks in The Making

Kansas City Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend completed his first in-game pass since his freshman year of high school during a 35-9 win over the New York Jets at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

Joe Andrews

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs Offense Will Take What They're Given

For the Kansas City Chiefs, this season has been about taking what they can get and that was no different for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the offense in their 35-9 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday.

Tucker D. Franklin

With Numerous Contributors Against Jets, Complacency Isn't a Worry For Andy Reid

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid isn’t worried about his team becoming complacent after a 35-9 win over the New York Jets on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Joe Andrews

Three Takeaways from the Chiefs 35-9 Win Over the Jets

As the Kansas City Chiefs cruised to a 35-9 win over the New York Jets at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Arrowhead Report's Tucker Franklin gives his three takeaways from the win.

Tucker D. Franklin

Khalen Saunders, Mitchell Schwartz, Sammy Watkins Inactive Against Jets

The Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets have announced their inactive players for this afternoon's contest at Arrowhead Stadium.

Tucker D. Franklin

New York Jets at Kansas City Chiefs Predictions

Following a commanding win against the Denver Broncos, the Kansas City Chiefs welcome the New York Jets and their 0-7 record into Arrowhead Stadium for the first meeting between the two teams since 2017. The Arrowhead Report Roundtable is back to give their predictions for this week's contest.

Tucker D. Franklin