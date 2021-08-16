Lucas Niang Is in the Driver’s Seat for the Chiefs' Starting Right Tackle Job

With Mike Remmers injured and some solid preseason reps on tape, the rookie right tackle looks like he currently has the inside track for a starting gig.

It may have been a small sample size, but the point remains: The Kansas City Chiefs' first-team offensive line looked good against the San Francisco 49ers. That includes right tackle Lucas Niang.

Niang, a third-round pick in 2020, is technically entering his rookie campaign after opting out of last season due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. He communicated with the team throughout the year and once he announced his plans to return for this season, some penciled him in for a starting job.

The possibility of Niang starting has never been a guarantee, especially once the Chiefs re-upped with all-purpose lineman Mike Remmers for another season. Remmers appeared to have the edge over Niang heading into training camp, but a back injury slowed him down. Mark Van Sickle of Arrowhead Report joined me on today's Roughing the Kicker podcast to talk about what Niang showed in his first start as a Chief.

As a whole, the Chiefs' starting front line was great in the trenches. Niang, in particular, managed to stand out. Mobility has always been somewhat of a question mark for him, but he looked fluid and comfortable on Saturday night. Right tackles aren't normally put "on an island" quite as often as those on the left side, but it's still good to see Niang holding his own against pass-rushers who very well may be quicker than him.

It's still early in the preseason and Remmers recently returned to practice, so this battle is far from over. With that said, the Chiefs have an opportunity to build continuity with a group that could be spending the next few seasons together. If Niang continues to play well and puts out more good tape, he deserves a shot to start — at least until he struggles. Even then, considering the nature of Remmers' injury, maybe it's worth it for the Chiefs to roll with their young tackle. He left a solid first impression.