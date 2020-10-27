SI.com
The Chiefs Are the Most Complete Team in the League and They Showed it Sunday

Tucker D. Franklin

After seeing the Kansas City Chiefs handle the Denver Broncos for the tenth-straight time on Sunday, thoughts of how the team stacked up to other contenders around the league began to dance in my head.

Now seven weeks into the season, is it time to ask if the Chiefs are the most complete team in the league?

I talked about this with Arrowhead Report's Conner Christopherson on today's episode of Roughing the Kicker. We give an update on the AFC playoff picture and how the Chiefs stack up against other top teams in the conference.

In yesterday's column, I wrote that the Chiefs win over the Broncos showed how they have evolved since Patrick Mahomes took over at quarterback. Kansas City has gone from heavily relying on Mahomes to throw multiple touchdowns to winning by 27 points when Mahomes collects 200 passing yards and one touchdown.

Looking across the league, there aren't many teams currently built like the Chiefs. While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are starting to come around and be Kansas City's biggest threat to this title, they aren't quite there yet.

Neither team has been perfect. The Las Vegas Raiders were able to make the Chiefs defense, which has been top-notch this season, look pedestrian while the Buccaneers lost to the Chicago Bears.

Since the loss to the Raiders, Kansas City's defense has allowed a combined 33 points, the special teams have looked better and the offense has been able to get points early in games.

The Chiefs win against Denver not only showcased the team's evolution but their ability to win games no matter the circumstance, a trait that makes them the most complete team to me.

Whether it's Mahomes throwing for 400 yards, Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushing for 150 or the defense getting a pick-six and the special teams getting a score, it seems no matter the situation, the Chiefs will find a way to put points on the board. 

While the Bucs may be the national favorite to win the Super Bowl, I find it hard to bet against the Chiefs when they've figured out how to win without relying on Mahomes. 

