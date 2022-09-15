Skip to main content

The Chiefs Will Soon Find Out What Jaylen Watson Is Made Of

With Trent McDuffie on IR, Watson will be thrown into the fire very early in his NFL career.

With first-round pick Trent McDuffie now on the injured reserve list as the result of a hamstring injury he suffered in the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals, the focus now shifts to how Steve Spagnuolo's secondary will respond. 

In the past, McDuffie's void would have possibly been filled with returning veterans. This year, however, fellow rookie Jaylen Watson was the one to relieve McDuffie once he left the game against Arizona. While he did allow a touchdown, he also recorded a pass broken up and was generally effective against the Cardinals' offense.

A string of early tests is approaching for Watson, however, and it starts against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night.

The Chargers, despite not having five-time Pro Bowl wideout Keenan Allen for the contest, still boast a talented duo in Mike Williams and Joshua Palmer. In his three most recent outings against Kansas City, Williams has hauled in 16 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns. Palmer, despite having just three catches for five yards in Week 1, is a big-bodied threat who is a legit threat to make contested catches. The Chiefs will still be challenged, even without Allen on the field. McDuffie being out for this game sets up for a "wash" of sorts. 

Watson, a seventh-round pick from Washington State, was the 243rd overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. Those types of players oftentimes struggle to make the ends of depth charts or even the beginnings of practice squads, let alone do what Watson did this summer. The 23-year-old not only broke camp with the team and made the Chiefs' initial 53-man roster, but he logged over 50% of the club's defensive snaps in his very first game as a professional. The Chiefs clearly trust him, and they're going to have to trust him until McDuffie's four-game window of inactivity is over (assuming he's ready to return after that).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A one-game sample size, even following a strong rookie minicamp, training camp and preseason, isn't enough to declare that Watson is up for the challenge. He could come out and shut down his assignment on Thursday evening, but he could just as easily get picked on and struggle all night long. No one is sure yet exactly what he's made of just yet, but his trial-by-fire experience in Week 2 and in the coming weeks will likely show the Chiefs — and Watson himself — what that answer is. In the wise words of head coach Andy Reid from Tuesday:

“That pick doesn’t matter now, right?”

Nick Cothrel of Charger Report joined me on Thursday's Roughing the Kicker podcast to talk all things related to the Chiefs' Week 2 showdown against the Chargers. For additional commentary featuring our full preview and picks for the game, check out the full episode below. 

For more Kansas City Chiefs coverage and analysis, be sure to subscribe to the 'Roughing the Kicker' podcast. RTK is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever else you listen to your favorite programs.

In This Article (1)

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers

By Jordan Foote
Nov 21, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) celebrates while leaving the field after the win over the Dallas Cowboys game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Chiefs Need to Trust Their Defensive Line in Week 2

By Zack Eisen
Feb 7, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) kicks a 34 yard field goal from the hold of punter Tommy Townsend (5) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter of Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Rule Kicker Harrison Butker Out Against Chargers

By Jordan Foote
Sep 11, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Travis Kelce Was in Peak Form Against the Cardinals

By Marlow Ferguson Jr.
Sep 11, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (21) tackles Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Place CB Trent McDuffie on Injured Reserve

By Jordan Foote
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) kicks the opening kickoff in the first quarter during the AFC championship NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Cincinnati Bengals At Kansas City Chiefs Jan 30 Afc Championship 341
News

Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Thursday Game vs. Chargers

By Jordan Foote
Sep 11, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws a pass against Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Three Chiefs Week 1 Snap Count Trends That Stood Out

By Jordan Foote
Sep 11, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, United States; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) shrugs as he walks into the end zone untouched for a score against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic
Podcasts

The New Era of Chiefs Football Got off to a Fantastic Start

By Jordan Foote