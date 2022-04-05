Top 5 Remaining Free Agents the Chiefs Should Consider Signing

The Chiefs still have needs, and there are several veterans who could help them.

With the first wave of free agency in the rearview mirror and the 2022 NFL Draft still weeks away, the NFL offseason is in a weird spot. Most teams have filled plenty of the holes on their rosters with veteran talent, and others will look to do so with rookies at the end of April. Teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, however, may have to do both.

The Chiefs have had a busy offseason thus far, replacing some of their losses but not getting significantly better at many positions. As a result, the rest of the AFC West — and the AFC in general — has closed a lot of the gap between Kansas City and everyone else. That doesn't mean general manager Brett Veach can't continue to add pieces and jar the team's championship-contending window back open, though.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the remaining free agent board and point out some players the Chiefs may want to show interest in. Players are ranked in ascending order, going from the least urgent to the most-encouraged acquisitions. They're all defensive players, and all stats come from Pro Football Reference's database.

5. Janoris Jenkins, CB

The current cornerback market isn't particularly appetizing for the Chiefs, as there are a lot of players on the wrong side of 30 still looking for homes. Kyle Fuller and Joe Haden were considered here but, ironically, Janoris "Jackrabbit" Jenkins makes the cut as the elder statesman of the group. The 5-foot-10 cornerback is a heady player who also matches his intelligence with aggression that shows up in his play. In a Chiefs defense that values man-to-man coverage ability, he'd fit in.

On the flip side, it's worth questioning whether Jenkins has enough left in the tank for another solid season. After productive stints with the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints, Jenkins spent 2021 with the Tennessee Titans. His 100.2 passer rating when targeted was the worst tracked figure of his career, while he maintained one of his lowest missed tackle percentages. Perhaps Jenkins simply wasn't a great fit in Tennessee, but he should be one of the Chiefs' last resorts if they need cornerback help. He can potentially assist them, although the risk of acquiring a mixed bag exists.

4. Jadeveon Clowney, DE

Jadeveon Clowney's name is one that those in Chiefs circles should be familiar with, as the defensive end was projected by many to sign with the team in recent years. After a couple of down seasons from a pass-rushing standpoint with the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans, Clowney bounced back in his age-28 campaign with the Cleveland Browns. In 14 starts, Clowney recorded 32 pressures and nine sacks. Sure, playing with Myles Garrett helps, but Clowney was legitimately good in 2021.

He's also logged at least 30 pressures in three of his last four seasons. For reference, Frank Clark has yet to record 30 pressures in a single season as a member of the Chiefs. Clowney is also a clear plus as a run defender and, depending on his weight these days, he fits the prototype of a Steve Spagnuolo defensive end. If the 29-year-old can stay on the field, he's an average player at the very worst. The Chiefs need bodies, and Clowney could serve as a one-year stopgap should they not feel great about acquiring a top-tier defensive end in the draft.

3. Akiem Hicks, DL

Following the departure of defensive tackle Jarran Reed, the Chiefs haven't done anything to replace his production. With that said, it isn't as if the Reed signing paid huge dividends for Kansas City. It took several weeks before he became even the slightest pass-rush threat, and his run defense was never touted as a calling card. Akiem Hicks is a player who can provide the Chiefs with a little bit of both.

Health is the main question in regards to Hicks, 32, as he played just five games in 2019 and nine last season. In 2020, he started 15 contests and recorded 29 pressures, 21 quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss and three-and-a-half sacks. The veteran is best served as a rotational piece at this point in his career and with Derrick Nnadi being re-signed by the Chiefs to be their run-stuffing nose tackle, adding Hicks into the fold makes sense.

Not only would the dropoff from Nnadi to Hicks be less noticeable from a run defense perspective than with Reid, but there wouldn't be any difference between Hicks and Reed on passing downs. That's a winning formula if Hicks is willing to take a backseat at this stage in his football life. Considering his injuries over the past few years, that may be the move that allows him to stay healthy and his team to get the most out of his play.

2. Stephon Gilmore, CB

Stephon Gilmore is the first player on this list whom the Chiefs have already expressed interest in this offseason. The 31-year-old former All-Pro and Defensive Player of the Year is someone the Chiefs have "done their homework on," although acquiring him would be out of character for a franchise that doesn't invest heavily at cornerback. If the Chiefs can look past that, though, they can get a player who is still quite productive.

Last season, Gilmore played in eight games with the Carolina Panthers after rehabbing an injury. In those contests, he allowed a 78.6 passer rating when targeted and a career-low average depth of target when thrown at. He didn't miss a single tackle on the year, either. Gilmore may not be the player he once was as a member of the New England Patriots, but he proved in 2021 that he's still good enough to be a quality starter. His length, physicality and pedigree would be instant upgrades for the Chiefs at the cornerback position, and he's worth at least continuing to look into.

1. Melvin Ingram, DE

It's no secret that the Chiefs' pass rush was in a precarious position about halfway through last season. Once the team traded for Melvin Ingram, though, things began to turn around. While he may have recorded just one sack in nine regular-season games with the team, Ingram's presence was felt in all areas of the game and his impact went beyond the box score.

In entering the fold, Ingram allowed Chris Jones to move back inside to his natural three-technique alignment. That not only improved the middle of the Chiefs' defensive line, but it also welcomed a traditional edge rusher to play on the outside. Ingram provided consistent pressure during his brief stint and made several game-changing plays as a run defender. With his age and injury history, he's earned every right to wait deep into the free agent process before signing with a team. If the Chiefs are still an option for him, they should make a concerted effort to retain him.