30 Days of Colts' Fits: Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati

Introducing a new series to the site that will take us right up to draft night. 30 Days and 30 Players the Colts are/could be interested in. Next up is Cincinnati wide receiver Alec Pierce.

The 2022 NFL Draft is officially just a month away. In order to help you all along until draft day, I decided to start a daily prospect spotlight series to talk about some players that the Colts could target next month.

The players mentioned in this series will be players that I have either heard that the team is really high on, or are players that just make way too much sense for the team based on fit/past draft history.

Next up on the countdown to Draftmas is Cincinnati Wide Receiver Alec Pierce.

Background

Pierce is a former three star recruit that chose Cincinnati over Minnesota and Illinois. He spent all four years of his collegiate career with the Bearcats, helping the team win 44 games over that span.

He was a productive member of one of the best programs in college football in his career. He finished with a total of 106 receptions for 1,851 yards (17.5 yards per catch) and 13 touchdowns.

Pierce leaves the Bearcats coming off of his best season with the team, as he was awarded Second Team All-AAC honors for his efforts. He then followed that up by having a strong Senior Bowl performance, and posted outstanding Combine numbers, which has led some to believe that his stock has risen to as high as the second round.

Size/Testing Numbers

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 211 pounds

Arm Length: 33 inches

Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 4.31 seconds / Vertical Jump: 33 inches / Broad Jump: 121 inches / Three-Cone: 7.13 seconds

Ability on Film

Alec Pierce is a prototypical deep threat receiver that can win in multiple ways down the field. He can overpower defenders with his size, he can out-jump defensive backs with his insane vertical, and he can simply run past players with his blazing speed.

Notre Dame got to see all three of these abilities on this one play. Pierce fights through the jam at the line and blows past the cornerback on the vertical route. The deep pass is a little underthrown, but Pierce is able to sky above the defense for the reception.

While his early calling in the NFL will certainly be as a vertical speedster, Pierce has the potential to develop into a really good all-around player. If he continues to add a physical element to his game, he could very well end up like Micheal Pittman Jr in the league.

This is a good example of his potential against a very good Georgia secondary. He threatens the vertical route on the outside before putting on the brakes for the comeback route. While he looks far from fluid and quick on this play, he does create separation by out-muscling the cornerback on the outside.

If he can continue to grow in this area, he could become a very good wide receiver two in the NFL.

Fit with the Colts/Team Interest

Pierce is a receiver that hits every single Chris Ballard requirement for the position. He is tall, well-built, explosive, and a physical player on film. He has the potential to be a game-breaker in the NFL, which is something the Colts covet in their offensive skill position players.

If you want to see what an NFL comparison for Pierce may look like, watch DJ Chark with the Jaguars (now with the Lions) over the past few years. Chark was a high-level role player that excelled on vertical routes down the field. Pierce could bring that exact same element to the Colts' offense.

In terms of interest, I was told from a source that the team has a fairly high grade on him (in the Top 75 range I believe) and is certainly interested in taking him in the draft next month. I know they have further meetings/workouts planned with him as well, but I can't go into too much detail about those just yet.

Overall, the Colts need more talent in their wide receiver room and Pierce would be a phenomenal role player to add at the 'Z' receiver spot. He has the ability to be a legit downfield threat, while possessing the potential to become so much more.

For a team that needs receiver help, Pierce would be an excellent add in the draft.

