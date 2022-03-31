30 Days of Colts' Fits: Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers

Introducing a new series to the site that will take us right up to draft night. 30 Days and 30 Players the Colts are/could be interested in. Next up is Rutgers wide receiver Bo Melton.

The 2022 NFL Draft is officially just a month away. In order to help you all along until draft day, I decided to start a daily prospect spotlight series to talk about some players that the Colts could target next month.

The players mentioned in this series will be players that I have either heard that the team is really high on, or are players that just make way too much sense for the team based on fit/past draft history.

Next up on the countdown to Draftmas is Rutgers Wide Receiver Bo Melton.

Background

Melton is a former four star recruit that chose Rutgers over Virginia and East Carolina. He leaves the Scarlet Knights' program as one of its longest tenured players, appearing in 56 games over his five seasons with the team.

He was a productive member of a somewhat anemic offense in his college career. He finished with a total of 164 receptions for 2,011 yards and 11 touchdowns as a receiver. He was also saw some designed runs go his way, rushing 25 times for 165 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Melton finished off his career by earning All-Big Ten honors in his final two seasons. He was also a Team Captain in 2020 and 2021, and he was invited to participate in the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl.

Size/Testing Numbers

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 189 pounds

Arm Length: 31 1/4 inches

Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 4.34 seconds / Vertical Jump: 38 inches / Broad Jump: 121 inches / Three-Cone: 6.98 seconds

Ability on Film

Melton is a special athlete on film that can generate instant separation at the stem of his routes. He may not be a jump ball receiver that will go up and compete for passes, but he is typically open enough to where he rarely sees those contested situations.

This clip below is a good example of his abilities. He simply pulls away from his cornerback on the crossing route, and the result is an easy touchdown. Notice how much separation he gets at the stem of his route with the stair-step technique. This is A+ work for a guy that is likely a slot receiver in the NFL.

While Melton doesn't fit the typical Ballard mold of receiver, he does seem like a logical outlier that the team could take a swing for on day three. He certainly fits the same typing as a player like Isaiah Rodgers, who was also a major outlier for Ballard's trends but was a special enough athlete to take on day three.

Melton's suddenness, production in a poor offense, and overall athleticism would be a fun fit in a Colts' receiver room that simply needs more play-makers.

Fit with the Colts/Team Interest

While Melton falls way below the Colts' typical height and weight thresholds for the position, he does check off every other box. If the Colts are going to take a swing on any type of outlier on day three, it would be on a player with special traits like Melton.

His role with the Colts would likely be as a slot guy/special teamer early on. Melton has plenty of experience on special teams, doing everything from kick returns to kick coverage in college.

In terms of interest, the Colts certainly like what they've seen from him this offseason. Colts' Director of College Scouting Morocco Brown was in attendance at Rutgers' Pro Day, presumably to keep a close eye on how Melton performed.

Overall, Melton is a talented day three receiver with the potential to become a starting slot in the NFL. He is sudden and quick, and he can threaten a defense at all levels of the field. If the Colts were to take one receiver with high upside on day three of the draft, I hope it is Bo Melton.

