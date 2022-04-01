30 Days of Colts' Fits: Danny Gray, WR, SMU

Introducing a new series to the site that will take us right up to draft night. 30 Days and 30 Players the Colts are/could be interested in. Next up is SMU wide receiver Danny Gray.

The 2022 NFL Draft is officially just a month away. In order to help you all along until draft day, I decided to start a daily prospect spotlight series to talk about some players that the Colts could target next month.

The players mentioned in this series will be players that I have either heard that the team is really high on, or are players that just make way too much sense for the team based on fit/past draft history.

Next up on the countdown to Draftmas is SMU wide receiver Danny Gray.

Background

Gray was deemed academically ineligible to play D-I out of high school, so he opted to attend Blinn College to start his college career. He was able to raise his stock at the JUCO level, catching 69 passes for 1,286 yards (18.6 yards per catch) and 14 touchdowns. After his two year run at Blinn, Gray chose to attend SMU over schools such as TCU and Auburn.

Gray was able to immediately come in and make an impact for the Mustangs. He started 18 games in his two years with the program, and he earned All-AAC honors in both seasons (First Team All-AAC in 2021). He finished his two year run with 82 receptions for 1,251 yards (15.25 yards per catch) and 13 touchdowns.

Gray was also invited to participate in the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl following his final season with the Mustangs, where he was able to showcase his deep speed for NFL scouts in attendance.

Another interesting fact to note with Gray: He was a State Champion track star in high school, winning in both the 100 meter and in the 4x100 meter relay.

Size/Testing Numbers

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 186 pounds

Arm Length: 31 7/8 inches

Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 4.33 seconds / Vertical Jump: 34 inches / Broad Jump: 126 inches

Ability on Film

Gray is an absolute speed demon on film, proving that his blazing fast forty time at the NFL Combine was no joke. If he sees the slightest opening in a defense, he has the potential to break off a huge gain.

This play below is a major coverage lapse by the TCU defense. Gray is left all alone on the slant route, and he is able to make the defense pay. He catches the ball over the middle and easily strides past the closing safety for the touchdown.

There is so much more to being a legitimate deep threat in the NFL than just having a ton of speed. Receivers have to know how to create separation on vertical routes, as well as understand how to pluck passes out of the air in traffic.

Gray shows all of these things on film. He has the ability to fly past defenders, but he is also an excellent hand-fighter throughout his routes. He works to create separation on this deep ball, and then high-points the underthrown pass for the big completion.

While there are definitely more well-rounded players in this class, I believe that Gray has the potential to have a Darnell Mooney-level rookie season in the NFL.

Fit with the Colts/Team Interest

Gray would instantly step in as a role player for the Colts if they select him in this class. He may be a one trick pony to start his career, but he would be pretty valuable with that one trick.

He could step in and be a deep threat from day one with the Colts. He doesn't need to have Desean Jackson like ability to be a day one impact-- he just has to be a player that actually threatens a defense down the field to open up the underneath game.

In terms of interest, the Colts have had their eye on Gray for quite a bit. They liked him a lot at the Senior Bowl, and they have shown constant interest throughout the process. He is another player where I can't go into too much detail just yet, but Indy is certainly one of many teams that will want this talented speedster on day three.

Overall, Gray is another outlier-type player that the Colts could take a gamble on with a day three pick. His speed would be a major asset to an offense that desperately needs play makers.

