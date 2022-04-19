5 Day Three Offensive Tackles that Fit the Colts

The Colts seem to have their starting left tackle for 2022 on the roster in Matt Pryor. Could the team address depth at the position in the draft?

The Indianapolis Colts seem dead set on starting Matt Pryor at left tackle in 2022. While this may be a surprise to some, Pryor should be able to maintain his steady level of play from 2021 as a starter this upcoming season.

With the starting spot potentially settled, there are still a few questions at offensive tackle for the Colts. Does the team believe that Pryor is the left tackle of the future or is he just a stop-gap? Who will the team bring in for depth at the position?

The draft, now just over a week away, seems like a logical place to address these questions. While the team could still take a tackle on day two, it seems much more likely that they look at this position on day three of the draft.

With that being said, who are some players that fit the Colts on day three? Here are five potential options:

1. Dare Rosenthal, Kentucky

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 290 pounds

Arm Length: 33.5 inches

Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 4.88 seconds / Vertical Jump: 29 inches / Broad Jump: 105 inches / Short-Shuttle: 5.00 seconds / 3-Cone: 7.97 seconds



Pro Comp: Matthew Peart (New York Giants)



Overview: Rosenthal is a high upside prospect in this draft class. He needs a ton of technical work in the pass game, but he has the athletic ability to be a high-level swing tackle (at worst) in the NFL.

As a former defensive lineman that switched over to the offensive side after his freshman season, Rosenthal brings the physical edge that Indy loves in their offensive lineman. He gets after it in the run game, and he isn't afraid to put defenders in the dirt. While he needs a ton of time to develop his footwork and hands in the pass game, he is a high-upside swing to take on day three.

Projected Draft Range: Rounds 4-5

2. Joshua Ezeudu, North Carolina

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 308 pounds

Arm Length: 34 inches



Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 5.19 seconds / Bench Press: 20 / Vertical Jump: 28.5 inches / Broad Jump: 105 inches / Short-Shuttle: 4.56 seconds / 3-Cone: 7.83 seconds



Pro Comp: Billy Turner (Denver Broncos)



Overview: Ezeudu is a player that has slid a bit under the radar in this draft class. While injuries and constant position changes in college do muddy his projection a bit, he has legit potential to be a high-quality depth player in the NFL.

Ezeudu may not be the biggest offensive tackle, but he more than makes up for that with his long arms and quick feet. He is advanced in his hand usage at tackle and constantly changes his sets in pass protection in order to keep defenders off balance. He also has positional versatility to play either guard or tackle in a pinch. While he could stand to add more strength to his frame, Ezeudu would be a perfect depth player to grab on day three.

Projected Draft Range: Rounds 4-5

3. Ryan Van Demark, UConn

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 307 pounds

Arm Length: 35.75 inches



Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 5.26 seconds / Bench Press: 24 / Vertical Jump: 30.5 inches / Broad Jump: 112 inches / Short-Shuttle: 4.54 seconds / 3-Cone: 7.50 seconds



Pro Comp: Jackson Barton (Las Vegas Raiders)



Overview: Van Demark is a player that has been on the rise lately in this pre-draft process. Of all the players that I will mention in this article, he is the one that is mostly likely to be selected by the Colts. His combination of size and athleticism does warrant an extra look.

He may take some time before he is ready to see real NFL snaps, but NFL teams are sky-high on this OT prospect. I heard one scout say that they had a higher grade on Van Demark than they did on his former teammate Matthew Peart (Giants' 2020 3rd round pick). If the Colts want to take a shot on a developmental player with upside, Van Demark is their guy.

Projected Draft Range: Rounds 4-5



4. Bamidele Olaseni, Utah

Height: 6'7"

Weight: 339 pounds

Arm Length: 36.25 inches



Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 5.43 seconds / Vertical Jump: 26 inches / Broad Jump: 96 inches / Short-Shuttle: 5.02 seconds / 3-Cone: 8.25 seconds



Pro Comp: Zach Banner (Fmr Pittsburgh Steelers)



Overview: Digging into some deeper cuts with these final two selections, the Colts do love them some tall, monstrous offensive tackles. While Bam may never be anything more than a swing tackle, at best, in the NFL, his size is certainly intriguing.

A former soccer player from England, Bam was late to the football scene. He spent two years at Garden Community College before playing his final three seasons with Utah. He may have major leverage issues and he is very raw in his technique, but he could make sense as a practice squad stash for a season or two.

Projected Draft Range: Round 7/PFA



5. Obinna Eze, TCU

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 321 pounds

Arm Length: 36.175 inches



Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 5.17 seconds / Bench Press: 18 / Vertical Jump: 27.5 inches / Broad Jump: 92 inches / Short-Shuttle: 5.08 seconds / 3-Cone: 8.20 seconds



Pro Comp: Julie'n Davenport (Fmr. Indianapolis Colts)



Overview: Sticking with the theme of massive size with this final selection, Eze is a player that fits that Colts' mold of gigantic offensive tackle. He reminds me a lot of Julie'n Davenport, a player that the Colts actually started in a few games in 2021.

Eze has outstanding length on the outside and he does excel on his jump sets (which the Colts do a ton of). He will likely never be anything more than a swing player due to his lack of explosion and quick feet, but he is certainly worth a look late on day three.

Projected Draft Range: Round 7/PFA



Follow Zach on Twitter @ZachHicks2.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

The Indy Draft Guide is here! Only $8.99 with the code "draft"