BREAKING: Colts Trade Back from Round 2, Pick 42 with Vikings
The Colts have traded back in the second round from the 42nd-overall pick with the Vikings.
The Indianapolis Colts have made their first trade of the 2022 NFL Draft, moving back from the 42nd-overall pick in the second round.
They are sending Round 2:Pick 42 and Round 4:Pick 122 to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for Round 2:Pick 53, Round 3:Pick 77, and Round 6:Pick 192.
The Colts now hold the following remaining picks in the draft:
- 2:53
- 3:73
- 3:77
- 5:159
- 5:179
- 6:192
- 6:216
- 7:239
