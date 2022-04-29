Skip to main content

BREAKING: Colts Trade Back from Round 2, Pick 42 with Vikings

The Colts have traded back in the second round from the 42nd-overall pick with the Vikings.

The Indianapolis Colts have made their first trade of the 2022 NFL Draft, moving back from the 42nd-overall pick in the second round.

They are sending Round 2:Pick 42 and Round 4:Pick 122 to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for Round 2:Pick 53, Round 3:Pick 77, and Round 6:Pick 192.

The Colts now hold the following remaining picks in the draft:

  • 2:53
  • 3:73
  • 3:77
  • 5:159
  • 5:179
  • 6:192
  • 6:216
  • 7:239
