BREAKING: Colts Trade Back from Round 2, Pick 42 with Vikings

The Colts have traded back in the second round from the 42nd-overall pick with the Vikings.

The Indianapolis Colts have made their first trade of the 2022 NFL Draft, moving back from the 42nd-overall pick in the second round.

They are sending Round 2:Pick 42 and Round 4:Pick 122 to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for Round 2:Pick 53, Round 3:Pick 77, and Round 6:Pick 192.

The Colts now hold the following remaining picks in the draft:

2:53

3:73

3:77

5:159

5:179

6:192

6:216

7:239

What do you think of this trade? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

