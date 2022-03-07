Build-A-Ballard: Who the Colts May Target at Edge Rusher in 2022 NFL Draft

If you were familiar at all with my work at Stampede Blue prior to joining Sports Illustrated, then I am sure that you have heard of the Build-A-Ballard series.

This is the third installment of the popular series that takes a look at past draft trends and traits that General Manager Chris Ballard seeks out in the NFL Draft.

The goal is to use Ballard’s time in Kansas City (where he was the the Director of Player Personnel or Director of Football Operations from 2013 to 2016) and his time in Indy to figure out who he may covet come draft time.

We already know Ballard loves athleticism and leadership on and off the field, but this series hopes to shed more light on traits he is looking for and help to uncover some of the players he may target in the draft.

The focus today will be on one of the Colts’ biggest positions of need, edge rusher. Will Chris Ballard add an edge rusher early in the draft?

Notable Drafted Players

During Ballard’s tenure in Indianapolis and Kansas City, his organizations have drafted nine edge rushers in eight drafts. Although pass rusher hasn’t been the core need in each of those years, Ballard has still elected to use seven picks from the first two days of the draft. The top pick used to address the position was a first-round selection in 2014 and a first round selection in 2021.

We will examine six of the nine prospects to find common traits.

Dee Ford, DE, Auburn (2014)-- First Round Pick

Size:

6’2” 250 pounds

Arm length: 32.875 inches

Measurables (Pro Day):

40 Time: 4.59 seconds / 10-yard Split: 1.67 seconds / Bench Press: 29 reps / Vertical Jump: 35.5 inches / Broad Jump: 124 inches / 3-Cone: 7.07 seconds

Career Stats (College):

93 total tackles, 27.5 tackles for a loss, 20.5 sacks, and 3 forced fumbles

Overview of Pick:

+ Very good acceleration and burst to beat blockers off the ball.

+ Outstanding energy and work ethic.

- Trouble disengaging from blockers

- Injury history.

Kemoko Turay, DE, Rutgers (2018)-- 2nd Round Pick

Size:

6’5” 253 pounds

Arm Length: 33.375

Measurables:

40 Time: 4.65 seconds / 10-yard Split: 1.62 seconds / Bench Press: 18 reps / Vertical Jump: 34 inches / Broad Jump: 119 inches / 3-Cone: 6.84 seconds

Career Stats:

96 total tackles, 19 tackles for a loss, 14.5 sacks, and 4 pass deflections

Overview of Pick:

+ Plays with good closing burst to the ball.

+ Moves easily and naturally in space.

- Raw abilities as a pass rusher

- Injury concerns.

Tyquan Lewis, DE, Ohio State (2018)-- 2nd Round Pick

Size:

6’3” 269 pounds

Arm Length: 33.75

Measurables (Pro Day):

40 Time: 4.69 seconds / 10-yard Split: 1.57 seconds / Bench Press: N/A / Vertical Jump: 35.5 inches / Broad Jump: 127 inches / 3-Cone: 7.2 seconds

Career Stats:

112 total tackles, 37 tackles for a loss, 23.5 sacks, and 5 forced fumbles

Overview of Pick:

+ Knee bend (that) helps him flatten to the quarterback sharply once he gets around the edge.

+ Plays with good hand strength and quickness.

- A bit inconsistent with his rushes on a play-to-play basis.

Ben Banogu, DE, TCU (2019)-- 2nd Round Pick

Size:

6’3” 250 pounds

Arm Length: 33.625

Measurables (Pro Day):

40 Time: 4.62 seconds / 10-yard Split: 1.59 seconds / Bench Press: 23 / Vertical Jump: 40 inches / Broad Jump: 134 inches

Career Stats:

156 total tackles, 45 tackles for a loss, 20 sacks, and 7 forced fumbles

Overview of Pick:

+ Has foot quickness and agility to alter rush challenges.

+ Inside-out move forces tackle to squeeze down, opening tighter outside track.

- Lack of a pass rush plan when rushing the passer

Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan (2021)-- 1st Round Pick

Size:

6'2" 261 pounds

Arm Length: 33

Measurables (Pro Day):

40 Time: 4.57 seconds / 10-yard Split: 1.66 seconds / Bench Press: 36 / Vertical Jump: 35.5 inches / Broad Jump: 118 inches

Career Stats:

97 total tackles, 23.5 tackles for a loss, 11.5 sacks, and 1 forced fumble

Overview:

+ Explosive, twitched-up ball of power.

+ Possesses rare short-area quickness and agility.

- Production doesn't always match the traits.

Dayo Odeyingbo, DE, Vanderbilt (2021)-- 2nd Round Pick

Size:

6'5" 276 pounds



Arm Length: 35.25



Measurables (Pro Day):

N/A (Injury)

Career Stats:

122 total tackles, 26.5 tackles for a loss, 8.0 sacks, and 1 forced fumble

Overview:

+ Operates with forceful hands to displace the block.

+ Outstanding blend of height, weight and length.

- Fundamentals and technique are still in development mode.

- Injury Concerns.

Changes From Last Season + Common Traits

Last year's draft class really didn't cause any major changes to the common traits section of this piece. The only thing that the selections of Paye and Odeyingbo really changed were that I found two traits/background notes that Ballard doesn't care too much about.

Those two traits are past injury status and production in college. Ballard has now chosen way too many players with these two concerns in their scouting reports. That leads me to believe that he tends to overlook those two "flaws" in pass rushing prospects. He is all about that upside.

Here are the common traits that can help us build a rough mold of what Ballard might look for in rookie defensive ends:

Excellent burst and explosion— every player had a 10 yard split under 1.7 seconds and a vertical over 34 inches

Weight- Every player has been at least 250 pounds (outside of Dadi Nicolas with the Chiefs)

Strengths: Overall athleticism, great tackling, and burst

Weaknesses: Run defense and raw pass rush move set

Motor and tenacity— each player had a knack for playing until the whistle

LENGTH— Ballard has only taken one DE with arms under 33” (Dee Ford with 32.875”)

Leadership/Team Captaincy/Senior Bowl (a Ballard trademark with the Colts)

2022 Draft Players Who Fit

1.) Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

Size:

6'2" 250 pounds



Arm Length: 34.125



Measurables:

40 Time: N/A / 10-yard Split: N/A / Bench Press: 21 / Vertical Jump: 38 inches / Broad Jump: 128 inches

Career Stats:

120 total tackles, 28.5 tackles for a loss, 15.5 sacks, and 5 forced fumbles

Overview:

Ebiketie passed the Build-A-Ballard test with flying colors this year. He put on a show at the Combine, and his film is everything that Ballard covets in his pass rushing defensive ends. He is silky smooth off of the edge and is one of the best in the class with his hands. He may go long before the Colts' first pick, after his Combine performance, but he fits the Ballard-mold perfectly.

2.) Dominique Robinson, Miami (Ohio)

Size:

6'5" 253 pounds



Arm Length: 33.25



Measurables:

40 Time: 4.72 / 10-yard Split: 1.67 / Bench Press: 25 / Vertical Jump: 41 inches / Broad Jump: 121 inches



Career Stats:

37 total tackles, 11.0 tackles for a loss, 6.5 sacks, and 0 forced fumbles

Overview:

Robinson seems like the perfect type of player for Ballard to take a swing on later in day two of the draft. He fits every single Ballard-mold, even when it comes to his participation in the Senior Bowl. Robinson is still extremely raw, he only switched to defensive end from receiver in 2020, but there is a ton of upside in his athletic profile and film.

3.) Jeffrey Gunter, Coastal Carolina

Size:

6'4" 258 pounds



Arm Length: 33



Measurables:

40 Time: 4.70 / 10-yard Split: 1.63 / Bench Press: N/A / Vertical Jump: 35.5 inches / Broad Jump: 122 inches / Short-Shuttle: 4.35/ Three-Cone: 7.21



Career Stats:

169 total tackles, 38.5 tackles for a loss, 17.0 sacks, and 9 forced fumbles

Overview:

Gunter is a personal draft crush of mine that had an outstanding Combine performance. The best part about his numbers is that they absolutely show up on film. He is a twitchy pass rusher that has all the potential to become a top tier rotational player (at worst) in this league. If Ballard waits until day three to grab a pass rusher in this draft, Gunter would be a homerun selection.

Honorable Mentions

Micheal Clemons, Texas A&M: Clemons is a polished player that is strong in both the run and pass game. He just slightly missed this list due to his explosion numbers and his arrest prior to his senior year

Alex Wright, UAB: Wright is a project player in this class but he has absurd height and length. An injury during the bench press at the Combine limited his severely at the event.

Esezi Otomewo, Minnesota: Another player with great length and size. The Indy-born Otomewo has a ways to go to become a legit contributor, but he has really intriguing traits.

Josh Paschal, Kentucky: Paschal just missed this list due to his arm length. He has excellent size and power with good explosion as well. He is a super interesting mid-round option for the team.

Amare Barno, Virginia Tech: Another player that just missed the list due to arm length. Barno's film is a bit underwhelming, but his elite testing should sell a team on his upside.

Conclusion

GM Chris Ballard clearly has a type at defensive end. He likes the explosive and bendy projects that he can mold into really good players. It worked to success with Dee Ford and has shown flashes with guys like Turay and Tyquan Lewis as well. Time will tell how Paye and Odeyingbo ultimately develop, but Ballard likes his high-risk, high reward players at defensive end.

It is important to note that this analysis could be entirely wrong as it relies heavily on his time in Kansas City. It is entirely possible that Ballard disagreed with much of the decisions made during his time with the Chiefs’ organization at the defensive end position. For all I know, Ballard could take a stiff run defender in round one. Who knows? However, this series should give some kind of insight into who Chris Ballard may want to target based on his past.

