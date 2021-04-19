Carney: Indianapolis Colts’ Post-Pro Day 2021 Mock Draft (Version 2.0)

With just six picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Colts have to try and plug some holes. Here's how I see those picks going for General Manager Chris Ballard.

We're just 10 day away from the start of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland!

Knowing that, I figured it would be a great time to roll out my second version of a seven-round mock draft for the Indianapolis Colts.

Though General Manager Chris Ballard and the Colts have tried to address holes at left tackle and pass rusher in free agency, question marks remain ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

There will be some surprise picks, ones that many readers likely won’t agree with. Take a look at the mock below and leave your thoughts. Instead of saying, "oh, that guy won't be there" or "that's a reach" let's discuss the player.

Let's get into it.

Round One (21st Overall): Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State, 6'5", 257 pounds

Analysis: I know that Jayson Oweh has many detractors among the draft community, but with his size, speed and freakish athleticism, he's hard to pass up on the edge, especially in the first round.

While Oweh didn't have a sack in 2020 and has just seven in his career at Penn State, he profiles quiet well to Minnesota star pass rusher Danielle Hunter, who was a traits guy coming out of the draft from LSU and had just 1.5 sacks in his final season in college.

You simply can't teach speed, athleticism and length, and Oweh has it in bunches. He'll need to hone in on a true pass rush plan and learn to win at the next level, but it's hard to find a guy with Oweh's ceiling at pass rusher that late in the first round.

Previous mock draft selection: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

Round Two (54th Overall): Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan, 6'5", 326 pounds

Analysis: I know I previously wrote that the Colts needed to do everything in their power to address left tackle in the first round, but this mock has me going in a different direction.

Though I'm not as high on Mayfield as others, there's no denying the physical tools and the overall athleticism for a man his size. While Mayfield played right tackle at Michigan, he reminds me of the athletic profile that Jedrick Wills had at Alabama before switching to left tackle with the Browns.

I'm not saying Mayfield is Wills whatsoever, but he has the traits, that's for sure. With the right coaching and the opportunity to be brought along slowly with a switch, the Colts could find a terrific, powerful tackle in the second round here with Mayfield.

Previous mock draft selection: Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas

Round Four (128th Overall): Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina, 6'4", 212 pounds

Analysis: With Xavier Rhodes back on a one-year deal, wouldn't it be nice — if you were Ballard — to grab a long, lengthy, physical corner in South Carolina's Israel Mukuamu to learn under Rhodes?

Mukuamu blocks out the sun on the boundary and paired with Jaycee Horn to provide a shutdown cornerback tandem in college the last two years.

He's best suited for press man where he can get physical and bump receivers off their lines immediately. He's quite brutal in off man though, which could be a concern for the Colts.

Regardless, finding a guy who can cover the way Mukuamu can at his size, and to do it on Day 3, would be quite the haul.

Previous mock draft selection: Tre Brown, CB, Oklahoma

Round Five (166th Overall): Jonathon Cooper, EDGE, Ohio State, 6'4", 257 pounds

Analysis: After grabbing Oweh in the first to address the pass rush, I have the Colts double dipping on the edge, grabbing another Big Ten pass rusher in Ohio State's Jonathon Cooper.

Unlike Oweh, Cooper lacks length and athleticism, but he has impressive overall power, plays the run well, and has a number of pass rush moves in his toolbox to bust out throughout games.

All that said, Cooper provides much-needed depth on the edge after losing Denico Autry in the offseason to the Titans, and Justin Houston remaining a free agent at this time.

Previous mock draft selection: Shi Smith, WR, South Carolina

Round Six (205th Overall): Cornell Powell, WR, Clemson, 6'0", 204 pounds

Analysis: Needing to grab Carson Wentz another weapon to work with, getting Powell on Day 3 provides the Colts with a physical, sound route runner who burst onto the scene in 2020 once he moved into the starting lineup at Clemson.

Overall, Powell isn’t going to turn into a No. 1 — and maybe not a No. 2 — at the next level, but he’s a good developmental wide receiver to take on Day 3. He’ll provide depth, do whatever the coaches ask, and put the team first. You need a glue guy, and that’s what Powell can be.

Previous mock draft selection: Joshua Kaindoh, EDGE, Florida State

Round Seven (248th Overall): Lamont Wade, S, Penn State, 5'9", 187 pounds

Analysis: This late in the draft, you're looking for boom-bust prospects with versatility. Penn State safety Lamont Wade fits that mold.

A former 5-star prospect, Wade played in nearly 50 games for Penn State over four seasons, seeing time at cornerback, safety and slot corner under James Franklin.

That versatility and experience should do wonders for Wade as he tries to land on a roster following a decorated career at Penn State.

Previous mock draft selection: Shaun Beyer, TE, Iowa

Much like the first mock draft that I did, the second version of my mock draft for the Colts I feel that I addressed some obvious needs with left tackle and pass rusher early, and took some swings on athleticism and pedigree late.

Let me know your thoughts!

