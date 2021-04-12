Report: Colts Hold Virtual Meeting with Florida State Star Defender

The Colts and General Manager Chris Ballard reportedly held a virtual meeting with the Seminole star with just over two weeks before the start of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Could the Indianapolis Colts and General Manager Chris Ballard be eyeing the son of a former NFL star in the first round?

Based on a recent report from NFL Draft Analyst Justin Melo, the Colts are one of a handful of teams that recently held a virtual meeting with Florida State star cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.

Samuel, the son of former NFL star corner Asante Samuel, recorded 30 tackles, 1.0 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, 6 passes defensed, a forced fumble, and 2 fumble recoveries in 8 starts in 2020, earning First-Team All-ACC honors.

The Colts know his father well, as Samuel sparred with Peyton Manning and the Colts as a member of the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles as a former NFL All-Pro corner.

Despite putting up great numbers in college, Samuel had an average Pro Day, in terms of results. Samuel measured in at 5'10" and 180 pounds, but he did clock a 4.45 40-yard dash, and has the ability to play inside or outside in the NFL, just like his dad.

Though 21 feels a bit rich for me when it comes to the selection of Samuel Jr., Ballard and the Colts could trade down in the first round, recoup some picks from the Carson Wentz trade, and snap up Samuel Jr. in the back end of the first round, pairing him with Xavier Rhodes, Kenny Moore II, and Rock Ya-Sin.

