Colts Land Pair Of Offensive Pieces In Latest PFF Three-Round Mock Draft

With just two picks in the top 75, the Colts are in a tough position to plug some holes on the roster in the 2022 NFL Draft. However, the latest PFF mock draft has the Colts landing some key offensive pieces with their first two picks.

Still in the market for a franchise quarterback and needed to add some talent to the secondary after recent roster moves, the Indianapolis Colts find themselves in a tough spot overall heading into the 2022 NFL Draft, at least from a picks perspective.

Without a first round pick due to the Carson Wentz trade, the Colts will seemingly sit out the first night of the three-day draft in late April. Once day two kicks off though, the Colts should be relatively active with the No. 42 overall pick (swapped with the Washington Commanders in the Wentz trade) and the No. 73 (acquired from Washington) and No. 82 overall picks.

In the latest three-round mock draft from Pro Football Focus's Michael Renner, the Colts addressed some offensive holes in the first two rounds, and landed a developmental defensive back to mold moving forward.

At No. 42 overall following the swap with the Commanders, Renner has the Colts landing Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder, one of the top quarterbacks in the class who is more pro-ready than most in the class. A four-year starter at Cincinnati, Ridder is one of the most experienced passers in the 2022 NFL Draft and improved every season while with the Bearcats.

Pairing Ridder with Frank Reich and Marcus Brady, along with a high-level offensive line and an elite running back Jonathan Taylor would put the Colts right back in contention in the AFC.

Following the selection of Ridder, Renner has the Colts grabbing UTSA cornerback Tariq Woolen at No. 73, a pick acquired from Washington in the Wentz trade.

Woolen matches the length and strength the Colts look for in a cornerback. Here's what NFL.com's Lance Zierlein had to say about Woolen:

He has an exceptionally rare blend of size, length and speed to contest catches on all three levels of the field if a team can develop his technique. A lack of commitment as a run supporter will need to be addressed, though. Woolen's rare measurables and potential to play in a variety of schemes make him worthy of drafting and molding for the long haul.

At No. 82 overall, Renner has the Colts finally addressing the offensive line, grabbing UCLA offensive tackle Sean Rhyan. Rhyan is a physical run blocker who brings some nastiness to trenches, though he projects as more of a guard type in the NFL.

Here's what Zierlein had to say about Rhyan:

Three-year starter with the potential to offer team options at either tackle or guard. Rhyan has good size and plays with fairly explosive short-area movements, helping him establish early success getting into run-blocking fits. He's fundamentally sound as a run blocker but a fear of getting beat by speed might play into issues over-setting and giving away too many pressures from inside moves and counters. He has the hand usage, bend and build to transition to guard. Plus, his pass protection experience at tackle combined with dual-position roster flexibility should add to his draft standing and improve his chances of becoming an eventual starter.

Should the Colts be able to come away with a haul like this in the first three rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft, they should be rather thrilled overall, especially getting one of the top quarterbacks, an intriguing defensive back to develop, and one of the more underrated linemen in the class overall.

