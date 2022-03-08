Colts Land Potential Franchise Signal Caller In Dane Brugler's Latest Mock Draft

In need of some talent infusion under center, the Colts land a potential franchise quarterback in the latest mock draft from The Athletic's Dane Brugler.

Without a first-round draft pick due to the Carson Wentz trade, the Indianapolis Colts have to wait until Day 2 to make their first selection of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Knowing that, in the latest mock draft from The Athletic's Dane Brugler, Chris Ballard, Frank Reich and the Colts land a high-ceiling quarterback that could potentially develop into a franchise signal caller, possibly putting an end to the never-ending search at the position in Indianapolis.

Of course, we're talking about North Carolina's Sam Howell, who Brugler has coming off the board to the Colts at No. 47 overall in the second round.

Though Brugler does not provide any analysis for his second-round picks like he does for first rounders, this is not the first time Brugler has landed one of the class's top QBs to the Colts in the second round. Previously, Brugler tabbed Nevada quarterback Carson Strong to the Colts at No. 47.

Strong is a better fit overall for the Colts' style as the true pocket passer, but Howell brings the mobility and adds a dynamic running option in the backfield with All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor, giving Reich and offensive coordinator Marcus Brady a weapon to scheme around.

As a passer, Howell has one of the better arms in the class and seems to be a bit underrated at this point in time coming off of a rough season after losing four playmakers to the NFL Draft in 2021.

Here's what NFL.com's Lance Zierlein, who compares Howell to Chase Daniel and grades hims as a good backup with the potential to develop into a starter, had to say about Howell as a prospect:

Stocky, three-year starter who plays with admirable confidence despite inconsistencies in important areas as a passer. Howell attacks the field working from deep to short when he's allowed. He's not a classic full-field reader at this point but has pocket poise and mobility to potentially develop in that area in the future. He muscles throws, hindering his accuracy on drive throws but has adequate arm strength and can expedite off-platform throws. Howell doesn't throw with nearly enough timing or ball placement, which forces wideouts into the boundaries or to break stride, limiting their YAC potential. He flashed impressive dual-threat talent in 2021, which should work in his favor. The 2021 tape was bumpy but his makeup is really good and improvement is likely with better pieces around him. Howell isn't wired for or suited to a ball-control passing attack and might need a vertical passing scheme capable of creating explosive plays in order to succeed.

Howell is an intriguing arm, one that is certainly an upgrade on a guy like Sam Ehlinger, though their play styles are similar. Howell's stock is rather low heading into the draft considering the tough season he's coming off of at North Carolina, but the talent is still there.

Stepping into an offense like Indianapolis could really unlock his potential once again.

