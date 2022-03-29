Colts Land Trio Of Offensive Pieces In Latest NFL.com Four-Round Mock Draft

After acquiring veteran quarterback Matt Ryan, the Indianapolis Colts need to add some pieces around him. NFL.com's Chad Reuter attempts to do just that in his latest four-round mock draft.

With a franchise quarterback in tow, the Indianapolis Colts and General Manager Chris Ballard now shift their attention to finding some weapons for Matt Ryan in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Possessing just three picks in the first four rounds, and no draft pick in the first round due to the Carson Wentz trade with the Philadelphia Eagles last offseason, the Colts will have their hands full attempting to find pieces that can contribute right away during the 2022 regular season.

Knowing that, NFL.com's Chad Reuter swung big for the Colts in his latest four-round mock draft, grabbing three offensive pieces for the Colts, though one of the pieces was rather interesting.

At No. 42 overall with the pick acquired from the Washington Commanders in the Carson Wentz trade, Reuter has the Colts selecting 25-year-old developmental offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann, giving the Colts a moldable piece along the offensive line once again.

Here's what NFL.com's Lance Zierlein had to say about Raimann has a prospect.

He is a much better technician than he should be at this stage, but his approach is also mechanical and he could struggle against sophisticated edge defenders until he learns to diversify his pass sets and hand usage. Raimann's instincts and fundamentals at the position are still in a developmental phase so bumps in the road are expected, but his best football is ahead of him and he should become a long-time starter at left tackle.

Following the selection of Raimann at No. 42 overall, The Colts then pick again at No. 73 overall, where Reuter has Indianapolis grabbing Nevada quarterback Carson Strong, who takes a bit of a slide down the board overall.

The selection certainly doesn't help the Colts in 2022, but it does give Ballard and head coach Frank Reich a quarterback to mentor behind Ryan and potentially be the next franchise guy following Ryan's two seasons in the blue and white.

Here's what Zierlein had to say about Strong, who has first-round tools.

"Touch-or-torch" pocket passer with rare blend of power and finesse to turn low percentage throws into completions. His surgically repaired right knee might hinder the sturdiness of his throwing base, but Strong still throws with velocity, accuracy and touch either on or off-platform. He has the talent to attack any coverage and all areas of the field. Nonchalant eye discipline and a gunslinger mentality means he's likely to see additional air traffic and turnovers as he transitions from Nevada's Air Raid offense. Scouts rave about his leadership and "killer instinct." He clearly has first-round talent, but long-term durability concerns surrounding his knee could force teams to take a more cautious approach with his projection and draft slotting.

Finally, in the fourth round at No. 122 overall, Reuter has the Colts grabbing Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., who – like Raimann — will be 25 years old at the start of his rookie season, which should help him produce faster in the NFL, though for a shorter time.

Jones Jr. is a burner and a special teams ace, which the Colts will certainly like. Here's what Zierlein had to say about Jones Jr.

Special-teams specialist with good size. Despite spending six seasons in college between his time at USC and Tennessee, Jones has very modest production as a wideout, but flashed potential in that area in 2021. He's fearless with the ball in his hands after the catch and as a kick returner. He's not a very fundamentally sound route-runner but might not need to be if teams view him as a catch-and-run specialist in the quick game underneath. Jones has a chance to ride his special teams versatility into a specialist spot on a roster.

Overall, the selections of Raimann, Strong and Jones Jr. aren't flashy, but they'd certainly fit the type of picks Ballard likes to make overall.

The 2022 NFL Draft is an important one for the Colts, one that could shape just how competitive they are this season with Ryan under center.

