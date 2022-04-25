A look back at the last five players that the Colts have selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

It's NFL Draft Week, and while we await this year's magical, three-day event, we'll take this opportunity to reflect on drafts past.

The Indianapolis Colts don't have a first-round pick this year as a result of their trade for former quarterback Carson Wentz in 2021, but we're going to review each of the team's last five selections in each round of the draft, starting with Round 1, of course.

Keep in mind that the Colts don't mind relinquishing their first-round pick if they feel the value is right, as this is projected to be the third time in six drafts for Colts general manager Chris Ballard that they do not hold a first-round pick.

However, the Colts' last five first-rounders (including the end of the line for Ballard's predecessor, Ryan Grigson) have been a decent group of picks overall despite a couple of busts, with three of the five players still with the team.

Let's dive in.

DE Kwity Paye | 2021 | Pick No. 21

Colts Career Stats: Started 15-of-15 games, 32 tackles (3 for loss), 4.0 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumbles recovered, 1 pass breakup, 10 quarterback hits

Pro Bowl: 0

All-Pro: 0

Colts Tenure: 2021-Present

Paye is only entering his second year so he's not got much of a body of work yet. However, his rookie season was promising. According to Pro Football Focus, Paye led all NFL rookie edge defenders in pass-rush grade with a 71.3. He's widely expected to take a leap in production in new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley's system. Paye will need to put up more production in the pass-rush department to warrant his first-round status, but so far, so good.

G Quenton Nelson | 2018 | Pick No. 6

Colts Career Stats: Started 61-of-61 games (3-of-3 postseason) with 4,232 offensive snaps

Pro Bowl: 4

All-Pro: 4 (3 First-Team, 1 Second-Team)

Colts Tenure: 2018-Present

A home-run of a pick if there ever was one, many analysts said you can't take an interior offensive lineman as early as the top-10, but Nelson has rewarded the Colts with a résumé that feels like it will conclude in Canton. Individually, Nelson has achieved just about as much as one could after allowing just four sacks in his career, but he figures to be a big part of the team's future success as well. The verdict: this pick is as much of a no-brainer for general manager Chris Ballard now as it was back in 2018.

S Malik Hooker | 2017 | Pick No. 15

Colts Career Stats: Started 35-of-36 games, 124 tackles (1 for loss), 2 fumbles recovered, 7 interceptions, 11 pass breakups

Pro Bowl: 0

All-Pro: 0

Colts Tenure: 2017-2020

The Colts didn't have to think too hard about making this pick at the time either, but it has not gone as well as they hoped. Hooker was known for his unprecedented defensive playmaking skills in college, and it translated immediately to the NFL. Unfortunately for him, injuries derailed much of his impact with the Colts, especially considering he had a lot of football instincts still to develop. He played out his four-year contract with the Colts before signing with the Dallas Cowboys last offseason.

C Ryan Kelly | 2016 | Pick No. 18

Colts Career Stats: Started 80-of-80 games (3-of-3 postseason) with 5,307 offensive snaps

Pro Bowl: 3

All-Pro: 1 (Second-Team)

Colts Tenure: 2016-Present

Before Nelson, the Colts found another stalwart on the offensive line in Kelly. The 2016 draft's top center, he fell into the Colts' lap and has stayed there ever since. After struggling with injuries early in his career, Kelly has settled in as one of the most well-respected centers in the NFL, earning three Pro Bowls and a Second-Team All-Pro nod over the last three years. Kelly has excelled on the field and in the building as a huge part of the weekly pass protection gameplan despite having a different starting quarterback than the year before in each season of his career.

WR Phillip Dorsett | 2015 | Pick No. 29

Colts Career Stats: Started 7-of-26 games, 51 receptions (98 targets), 753 yards (14.8 avg), 3 touchdowns

Pro Bowl: 0

All-Pro: 0

Colts Tenure: 2015-16

Naysayers of the Colts' 2015 first-round pick were justified after the oft-injured, underwhelming wide receiver lasted just two seasons in Indianapolis and never rose above mediocrity. Drafted as a deep threat who could also create yards after the catch in college, that's still about all Dorsett managed to provide for the Colts. They traded him to the New England Patriots just before the 2017 season, and Dorsett has since been with the Seattle Seahawks, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Houston Texans.

How do you feel about the Colts' last five first-rounders? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

