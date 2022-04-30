Day Three (and UDFA) Names to Watch for the Colts

We are on to the third and final day of the 2022 NFL Draft. After an impressive haul on day two last night, which players could hear their names called by Indy today?

The Indianapolis Colts absolutely killed it on day two of the draft. They hit on all of their biggest needs and came away with quite a few high potential players on the night.

With day two officially in the books, all the attention turns to the ever-so-important day three of the draft. Chris Ballard has built this roster on the backs of day three picks in his tenure, so it is always exciting to see which players he grabs late in the draft.

Here is my big list of players that I could see end up in Indy come the end of the day:

Potential Targets

Kaleb Eleby, QB, Western Michigan: The Colts opted to pass on quarterback four times last night, which said all we need to know about how they viewed this class. While the talent is certainly shrinking at the position, Eleby could be an interesting day three flier to compete with Sam Ehlinger for the backup job.

Cole Kelley, QB, Southeastern Louisiana: Going the complete other direction, Indy could also opt to bring in a late round/UDFA QB with a cannon for an arm. An Arkansas transfer, Kelley is a talented player that could develop into a promising backup late in the draft.

Zonovan Knight, RB, NC State: Knight is a far from flashy player, but he is an outstanding special teamer that could fill a RB3 or 4 role with ease. He would be great competition for Deon Jackson at the bottom of the roster.

Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State: Shakir shouldn't last very long into day three, but he could be an interesting target for Indy if they opt to trade up. He is a consistent slot player with excellent hands, and the Colts could absolutely use another weapon for Matt Ryan.

Kyle Philips, WR, UCLA: Speaking of slot receivers, Philips is arguably the best still left on the board. Predominantly an underneath receiver, Philips is a silky smooth mover that is consistently open.

Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers: The Colts have been absolutely terrible at hiding how much they like Bo Melton during this draft process. Who knows if he lasts to round five, but Indy would certainly consider making a move for this dynamic pass catcher.

Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada: Another player that fits Chris Ballard's typing quite well. Doubs is a raw receiver, but he excels at stretching the field on the outside. He would be a strong depth add for the team.

Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State: Walker is a player that I wanted to be higher on in this draft cycle, but I couldn't get over his lack of athleticism. He still has excellent strength and hands, which could make him a valuable grab on day three.

Jamaree Salyer, OT/IOL, Georgia: Salyer may never be a starter in the NFL, but his versatility is something to covet on day three. He can play across the offensive line, which makes him a valuable swing lineman in today's NFL.

Ryan Van Demark, OT, UConn: A surprise combine snub, Van Demark is held in high regard amongst NFL teams. He tested as a special athlete and has some upside as a later round developmental tackle.

Spencer Burford, OT/IOL, UTSA: Senior Bowl offensive tackle that showed some good things on film. His positional fit could be tricky on day one, but he is intriguing enough to grab in this range.

Zach Tom, IOL, Wake Forest: Special athlete that showed some good things in pass protection last year. Likely needs to be moved to center, but is eerily similar to Danny Pinter from a few years back.

J'Atyre Carter, IOL, Southern: College offensive tackle that will likely move inside in the NFL. Showed some really good things at the Senior Bowl this offseason.

Blaise Andries, IOL, Minnesota: Big bodied offensive lineman that will likely move inside in the NFL. Surprisingly good athlete for his size.

Sea Bass Gutierrez, IOL, Minot State: Sea Bass is just my guy in this class. Small school freak athlete that is worth a shot as a UDFA.

Thomas Booker, IDL, Stanford: The Chris Ballard created defensive lineman in this draft class. I don't know if he lasts until the fifth round, but the Colts are smitten with his game.

Otito Ogbonnia, IDL, UCLA: Big bodied defensive tackle with grown man strength. Likely just a two down player in the league, but he would be a good backup to Grover Stewart on the inside.

Matt Henningsen, IDL, Wisconsin: Will Chris Ballard pass up the chance to draft a big, high character player from Wisconsin? I doubt it.

Tyreke Smith, EDGE, Ohio State: High traits player that just couldn't put it all together in college. He would be an ideal draft and stash player on day three in this class.

David Anenih, EDGE, Houston: Explosive and twitchy edge rusher with long arms. He fits the Chris Ballard mold and the team did host him on a top 30 visit this offseason.

Jeffrey Gunter, EDGE, Coastal Carolina: Another perfect Build-A-Ballard fit. Gunter is a freaky athlete that can play some off-ball as well as rush off of the edge. Would be a great fit at OTTO for Indy.

Amare Barno, EDGE, Virginia Tech: Elite tester at the Combine that is a bit of a tweener. Always take the freaks on day three.

Brandon Smith, ILB, Penn State: Special mover that is still raw to the position. He would be an excellent add for special teams while he develops as a depth linebacker.

Kyron Johnson, ILB, Kansas: Elite special teams player with upside as a sub pass rusher. He would immediately step in as a core-four player.

Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston State: All time great athlete that is somehow still available. Get. It. Done. Ballard.

Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA: All time great athlete that is somehow still available. Get. It. Done. Ballard (2x)

Joshua Williams, CB, Fayetteville State: Lengthy small school cornerback that had a strong Senior Bowl this offseason. Fits almost every measureable that Indy looks for in their corners.

Jaylen Watson, CB, Washington State: Big bodied corner that flashed some ability in coverage in col;ege. Would be an ideal developmental CB5 for 2022.

Christian Matthew, CB, Valdosta State: Keep an eye on this kid late for the Colts. He has some fans in the organization with his elite blend of length and explosion.

