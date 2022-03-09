Colts 2022 Draft Interviews: Sterling Weatherford, Safety, Miami (Ohio)

Meet Miami (Ohio) safety Sterling Weatherford. We talked about his potential move to linebacker, his special teams ability, and what he can bring to a NFL team.

Sterling Weatherford is a former two star recruit out of Hamilton Heights High School in Arcadia, Indiana. He had the choice of a few local FBS teams, but ultimately decided to attend Miami (Ohio).

I asked him about that recruiting process out of high school:

Just for a little background, all three of my siblings played basketball in college. I'm the youngest of four and my brother that is closest in age to me was a basketball/football guy. For example, he was offered by Ohio to play basketball and football. He ended up going to Purdue to play basketball.

The reason I'm saying all this is that it kind of jacked up my recruiting a bit. With all of my siblings committing to play basketball, a lot of schools figured that I would do the same thing. I was playing in the AAU circuits but I knew that I wanted to go to college for football.

It really came down to Miami (Ohio) and Ball State. I had some Big Ten interest but all three of the schools that were recruiting me (Minnesota, Indiana, and Purdue) were going through some major coaching changes during my senior year.

Miami (Ohio) was just that perfect distance away for me. I was an Engineer (and that was actually the degree I graduated with) so Miami (Ohio) was perfect for that as well. Everything about the football program with where it was going just fit what I wanted to do.

Weatherford is a bit of a weird type of safety. At 6'4" 215 pounds, his size screams more of a linebacker than a safety in the modern age of football. Regardless, he played safety in all five years of his career at Miami (Ohio).

I asked him about the process of becoming, and staying as, a safety in college:

This also kind of goes back to basketball. I always played guard, so I got used to moving like a smaller skill player. I just kept growing (laughs). I was offered by Miami (Ohio) to play safety.

When I got there, the first thing our linebackers coach said to me was, "Yeah, you are going to be a linebacker. You know that, right?" I just kind of chuckled at him, because I was 218 when I got to school. I just told him, "Hey, whatever gets me on the field."

I think Coach (Chuck) Martin just saw something in me. Our boundary safety position allowed me to be a leader on the field. I was an on-field defensive coordinator, so I got to make all the checks. At linebacker, it was different. Those guys didn't get the chance to do all that stuff.

I think he trusted me in that position and it led to me staying at safety.

Weatherford finished his college career with 209 tackles, 10.5 tackles for a loss, three sacks, 19 pass deflections, four interceptions, and two forced fumbles in his career.

Potential Switch to Linebacker

I know that I may be harping on the linebacker size a bit too much, but Weatherford just seems like the type that the NFL would want to move down once he's in the league. His play style and physicality seems like a perfect fit for a weak-side linebacker.

I asked him about the potential move and how comfortable he would be transitioning to the box:

Yeah, I played it all for Miami (Ohio). I played deep middle safety, I played deep outside half.. I also rotated down into the box. I felt really comfortable with our run fits, even with inside gaps and such.

I think my skill set will be able to transition over well. The transition, for me, is going to be all about the fit. I trust that a professional coach will be able to evaluate my game and be able to direct me to the position that will bring me the most success.

I'm always trying to challenge myself and I'd definitely be up to the challenge of moving to whatever position a NFL team wants me in.

Film Study as a Safety

It is always great to talk to a safety about film study because it is such a global position. A safety has to be able to see the whole field from the backend and understand a lot of different things that the offense is doing.

I asked Weatherford about his typical week of preparation prior to a game:

One of the major benefits of being at Miami (Ohio) for five years is that we ran the same defense. I've just been able to have a great understanding of this defense, schematically, and in a sense of what everyone is doing the last couple of years.

That has allowed me to be able to focus on the opposing offense and how they are trying to attack us. I watch a lot of tendencies and a lot of formations. Playing safety, it is all about your eyes. You either make plays, or you don't, based off of your eyes.

I'm always watching tight end/back formations, down and distance.. those things are always running through my head. Playing in the MAC, it's a copycat league. If any play works, everybody tries to put it in their offense. So, film study is really about being real with yourself and understanding what you have to do to pick up on those tendencies that the other teams have.

Special Teams Ability

With Weatherford not being a highly rated prospect in this class, his likely path to the NFL will start on special teams. We have seen plenty of players get their start in the league on special teams before making the jump to a more significant role.

I asked him about his experience on special teams and how comfortable he would be being a core four guy at the next level:

Going into Miami (Ohio), I was a redshirt my first year. My next year, I was mostly just special teams. That really teaches you a lot and it humbles you. I'm a firm believer that everything that has happened in my past has prepared me for this challenge ahead.

Because I was such a developmental player coming out of high school going into college, I decided that special teams was going to be my only way onto the field. Now it feels the exact same way (with the NFL). I've always taken pride in playing special teams and I've always tried to do the right things there.

My mindset with the NFL is to come in and work my ass off to earn a spot on special teams. I'm going to try and get on all four of the special teams units in my first year and become that valuable backup. I am more than excited to be a special teams guy and I think I can definitely help a team out.

NFL Draft Outlook

I finished off the interview with the same way I finish all of them. I asked Weatherford how he would sell himself to a team this offseason. I asked him what my team would be getting, on and off the field, if they draft him:

I am somebody that loves football. I love the challenges that come with it. I love that it is a game of growth and I am somebody that is constantly trying to get better. I'm always trying to find every small avenue that I can find success in.

I think that translates to my game because I am sort of positionless right now. In my opinion, I can play multiple positions. I can put ten pounds on and be a linebacker or lose five to be a safety. I am more than capable of running a defense.

I'm a verbal leader that can be a Green Dot guy calling the defense. On top of that, I'd just say confident.. sorry, it's hard to talk about myself (laughs). I just put my confidence in God above that he's got me.

Weatherford may not be a well known name in this class, but his film is a fun time for anyone that likes big hitting safeties.

Regardless of his fit in the NFL, he is an outstanding football player that is bound for success in the future.

