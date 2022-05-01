Experience In Colts' System At Shrine Bowl Had Woods Eyeing Fit In Indy

Spending a week in Las Vegas at the East-West Shrine Bowl with Colts' offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and tight ends coach Klayton Adams had new tight end Jelani Woods hoping Indianapolis would take a look at him. Turns out the feeling was mutual.

Throughout the pre-draft process, new Indianapolis Colts' tight Jelani Woods out of Virginia was hoping that the Colts would take a look at him.

Woods, who transferred to Virginia after three years at Oklahoma State as primarily a blocking tight end, spent a full week with Colts' offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and tight ends coach Klayton Adams in Las Vegas at the East-West Shrine Bowl learning the Colts' system.

That experience in Las Vegas on and off the field within the Colts' system had him hoping and praying that the Colts would show interest.

Turns out, they showed a ton of interest, selecting Woods at No. 73 overall in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, giving new Colts' quarterback Matt Ryan a second physical specimen at tight end alongside Mo Alie-Cox.

“Actually, the Colts were my offense at the East-West Shrine Bowl game. So, I knew them from there and then I got to know Coach Klayton (Adams) a good bit because he was our offensive coordinator at the shrine game," Woods said to reporters Friday. "So, when I got to the combine, I already built a relationship with them the week of the shrine game. It’s kind of like we knew each other. Then, of course, we worked each other out after my pro day. It was a good relationship, even with the whole Colts staff. It was a good relationship with all of them.”

That week spent with Brady and Adams gave Woods a good idea of just what he could accomplish in the Colts' system with his skillset.

Fast forward three months and those visions of what he could do in the Indy system are about to become reality.

Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

“Definitely. I would say I had so much fun. Also, with that, I had so much fun with their offense," Woods said regarding spending the week with the Colts and learning the system. "I was like, 'man, I hope this is a team that looks at me or if they need a tight end, I’d be able to get the pick.' It was nothing but God that actually happened. I remember telling my parents when I was at the East-West Shrine game, I was like, 'man, I love this Colts offense. They give you so much room to create and so much room to make plays and be a reliable resource within the offense.' So, I loved it.”

Brady, Adams and head coach Frank Reich are banking on Woods becoming that mismatch tight end that can move all over the formation and win downfield, helping the Colts become more explosive offensively.

Based on his film at Virginia, that's certainly a part of his game transitioning to the Colts. How exactly Adams and Brady expect to use him offensively is still unknown, but the possibilities are endless.

