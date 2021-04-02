Finding Colts: Scouting Purdue WR Rondale Moore

Finding Colts scouts the 2021 NFL draft class to find the best fits. What's the scoop on Rondale Moore and how would he fit in Indy?

Welcome to Finding Colts, our annual prospect-by-prospect series deep-diving on the coming NFL draft class. The scouting begins with Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore, a prospect who fits a big Indianapolis Colts' roster need.

Measurables

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 180 pounds

Stats

Pros

Electric football player

Huge big-play threat whenever he touches the ball

Has solid routes with some nuance to them

Touches were not just manufactured

Has a really good change-of-direction to get some quick separation

Has extra burst and can alter his speed through his routes

Excellent working after the catch

Can make defenders miss and chain moves together

Seems to have a high football IQ

Can be used in a variety of ways but may be limited to working from the slot

Tough and doesn’t back down from a challenge

Cons

Will need to clean up his drops

Has a limited catch radius which can be problematic in the NFL against tighter coverages

Stiff press-coverage can slow him down but has to be strong from the start

Some major injury concerns entering the NFL

Size and length result in other issues

While he will bring it as a run blocker, he doesn’t hold up well

Overview

Moore is a smaller but explosive wide receiver and a threat anytime he touches the ball. While his size may suggest he's a slot-only/gadget type of receiver, he offers up a lot more than that.

Moore can work on the boundary, especially against certain matchups, and exploit defenses. The injury history will need to be vetted by NFL medical staff and make sure there are no long-term risks with him. His success in college wasn’t just from manufactured touches and that bodes well to have a place in the NFL.

Fit with Colts

When it comes to Moore and the Colts, this isn’t a pairing for the first round. Indianapolis would likely be looking at him in the second, if looking at him at all, as a player to add explosive play potential to its offense and a weapon for Carson Wentz.

The Colts can use a little more firepower on the outside and Moore can fit in with who they already have on the roster. He's a fine fit in the scheme and could really be a big help with Indianapolis wanting to rejuvenate Wentz at the quarterback position.

Grade: Round 2

Where he Goes: Round 2

