5 Day Three Edge Rushers that Fit the Colts

While the Colts seem to have their starters set at edge rusher, it never hurts to add some depth in the draft. Which day three players fit this new Colts' defense?

The Indianapolis Colts shockingly don't have a major need at edge rusher heading into the 2022 NFL draft. With the trade for Yannick Ngakoue and the re-signing of Tyquan Lewis, the team is a set with their starters for the 2022 season.

However, there still remains a few question marks regarding depth off the edge. The team could still use some players to round out the edge group and provide an extra kick off of the bench.

So today, I decided to jump into five edge rushers that make sense for the Colts on day three of the draft:

1. Alex Wright, UAB

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 271 pounds

Arm Length: 34 inches

Testing Numbers: Vertical Jump: 29 inches / Broad Jump: 114 inches / Short-Shuttle: 4.47 seconds / 3-Cone: 7.42 seconds



Pro Comp: Taco Charlton (New Orleans Saints)



Overview: Wright is a big-bodied edge rusher that has some major upside as a pass rusher. He may not be the most bendy or explosive player, but he has incredible strength with a solid plan of attack off of the edge.

There is no denying that his upside is a bit limited in the NFL, but he has all of the tools to be a strong rotational pass rusher in the league. He wins with his relentless motor, his length, and his overwhelming size at the point of attack. Add in a wicked cross-chop and some other top moves, and Wright is certainly worth a look on day three.

Projected Draft Range: Round 4

2. David Anenih, Houston

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 245 pounds

Arm Length: 34.5 inches

Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 4.72 seconds / Vertical Jump: 36.5 inches / Broad Jump: 123 inches / Short-Shuttle: 4.50 seconds



Pro Comp: Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (Houston Texans)



Overview: Anenih is a solid day three option that never completely put it together in college. While he had several strong seasons with Houston, he never had a breakout year that firmly put him on the map in the eyes of scouts.

Still, there is a lot to like about his game. He is an explosive, bendy edge rusher with excellent length. He has the ability to stand up off of the edge or play with his hand in the dirt. He also has a couple of decently developed moves, including a nice dip/rip that beats tackles with ease. Indy did host this talented pass rusher on a top 30 visit, so keep an eye on him come draft day.

Projected Draft Range: Rounds 4-5

3. Kyron Johnson, Kansas

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 231 pounds

Arm Length: 31.5 inches

Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 4.40 seconds / Vertical Jump: 39.5 inches / Broad Jump: 120 inches / Short-Shuttle: 4.38 seconds / 3-Cone: 6.98 seconds



Pro Comp: Sam Eguavoen (Miami Dolphins)

Overview: While Johnson doesn't really fit what Chris Ballard likes at the edge position, he would be an excellent day three flier to take on an outlier. His raw athleticism is some of the best in the class, and his flashes are superb off of the edge.

Johnson is a bit of a tweener and most analysts are split on where his best fit is in the NFL. I, personally, think he projects best as a sub-linebacker that can give a defense some pass rushing snaps on third downs. Right out of the gate, the team that selects him would be getting a top tier special teams player with the potential to be a productive pass rusher. That is well worth a day three flier.

Projected Draft Range: Rounds 5-6

4. Luiji Vilain, Wake Forest

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 255 pounds

Arm Length: 33.625 inches

Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 4.79 seconds / Vertical Jump: 35 inches / Broad Jump: 118 inches / Short-Shuttle: 4.35 seconds / 3-Cone: 7.01 seconds



Pro Comp: Jonathan Greenard (Houston Texans)



Overview: Vilain is an older prospect in this draft class, but he has a ton of untapped potential in his game. After starting zero games in his first four years at Michigan, he transferred to Wake Forest for his final season. There, he emerged as a breakout star for the team, finishing with 10 sacks and 11 tackles for a loss in 2021.

He isn't the most powerful player in this class, but he is an agile pass rusher with plus traits on the outside. He is still learning how to play edge, but he has all the tools to be a late bloomer in the NFL. He is the perfect late day three flier to take on an edge rusher with a good future ahead of him.

Projected Draft Range: Rounds 6-7

5. Sam Okuayinonu, Maryland

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 269 pounds

Arm Length: 31.75 inches

Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 4.75 seconds / Vertical Jump: 35.5 inches / Broad Jump: 123 inches / Short-Shuttle: 4.58 seconds / 3-Cone: 7.48 seconds



Pro Comp: John Franklin-Myers (New York Jets)



Overview: Coming in at the last spot on this list is an "early" declare player that I think is being slept on a bit in this draft class. Okuayinonu is an explosive tweener that plays with a relentless motor on every snap.

While he never completely developed in college, he does have some plus traits to project to the NFL. He is quick off of the ball and would fit well in the Colts' new attacking defensive front. While the team may already have enough of these tweener types, I personally like his fit on this defense.

Projected Draft Range: Rounds 6-7

