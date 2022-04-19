Hicks: Ranking the Top 10 Tight Ends in the 2022 NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft less than two weeks away, it is finally time for me to release some positional rankings for the site. Next up is another key position of need: Tight End.

The Indianapolis Colts currently hold seven selections in this upcoming draft, and they have depth spots up for grab across the entire roster.

While we pass the time until draft day, I have decided to release a few of my personal positional rankings for positions of need on the roster. Next up in the series is the tight end position.

Overall, this is a strong class in terms of depth at this position. While there may not be a round one talent in the group, there are plenty of options for teams like the Colts in the middle rounds.

With that being said, let's get into my top 10 ranking:

10. James Mitchell, Virginia Tech

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 249 pounds

Testing Numbers: DNP (Injury)

Pro Comp: Pat Freiermuth (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Overview: Mitchell is the ultimate wildcard in this draft class. After having strong freshman and sophomore seasons with the Hokies, he suffered a major knee injury as a junior that limited him to just two games.

Regardless, Mitchell may be a player well worth the risk. He offers an excellent blend of athleticism and size for the position, and he really showed his skills as a receiver in college. He is a dynamic player in an offense, which shows in his career yards per reception being over 16. While he could be a risky player to take a shot on, he is the perfect day three option for a team in need of another offensive weapon.

9. Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 245 pounds

Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 4.8 seconds / Bench Press: 15 / Vertical Jump: 36 inches / Broad Jump: 123 inches / Short-Shuttle: 4.57 seconds / 3-Cone: 7.39 seconds



Pro Comp: Jacob Breeland (Free Agent)



Overview: Likely was one of the tougher evaluations on film. He was a highly productive college tight end that had his way with the Sun Belt conference in his four year career. His combination of explosiveness and his easy hands made life difficult for college defenders.

I come in a bit lower on Likely than most because of how linear he plays. His testing showed that he is a bit of a stiffer athlete, and I believe that he will have a tough time creating separation at a consistent level in the NFL. There is still a path for him to succeed as a TE2 or TE3 that sees schemed touches and YAC opportunities, but I'm not too high on his game overall.

8. Daniel Bellinger, San Diego State

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 253 pounds

Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 4.63 seconds / Bench Press: 22 / Vertical Jump: 34.5 inches / Broad Jump: 125 inches / Short-Shuttle: 4.47 seconds / 3-Cone: 7.05 seconds



Pro Comp: Hayden Hurst (Cincinnati Bengals)



Overview: One of the biggest risers in this draft class, Bellinger is much more than just his impressive workout numbers. He had a solid career with the Aztecs, although he never truly hit his potential with the team.

Where he does succeed is in his combination of athletic upside and his willingness in the run game. He isn't an outstanding blocker, but he doesn't hesitate to get involved in this key element of playing the position. That, combined with what he could be as a pass catcher, makes him an intriguing day three option.

7. Jelani Woods, Virginia

Height: 6'7"

Weight: 253 pounds

Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 4.61 seconds / Bench Press: 24 / Vertical Jump: 37.5 inches / Broad Jump: 129 inches / Short-Shuttle: 4.33 seconds / 3-Cone: 6.95 seconds



Pro Comp: Mo Alie-Cox (Indianapolis Colts)



Overview: The major riser of the tight end class this offseason has been UVA's Jelani Woods. While he was firmly on the radar of NFL teams all season, his all-time great combine performance has seen him soar up analyst big boards.

I may be a tad lower on Woods than most analysts at the moment, but consider me cautiously intrigued by his game. He offers great speed and size for the position, and there is no doubt that he could be a good receiving threat in the league. My concerns mainly revolve around his agility testing not lining up with film and his deficiencies as a blocker. I love the upside in his game, I just have more concerns than most at the moment.

6. Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 250 pounds

Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 4.81 seconds / Bench Press: 15 / Vertical Jump: 31.5 inches / Broad Jump: 118 inches / Short-Shuttle: 4.48 seconds / 3-Cone: 7.03 seconds



Pro Comp: Jack Doyle (Fmr. Indianapolis Colts)



Overview: Going from a high-upside player to a high-floor player, Ferguson may be the safest tight end in this draft class. From the number he wears to the way that he plays, he may be the instant reincarnation of Jack Doyle in this draft class.

Ferguson is a below-average athlete that simply gets it done at the tight end position. He understands how to find openings in a defense in the pass game, and he is a major asset to have in the run game. After the catch, he is a bulldozer to defenders he sees in the open field. While he may not have the tantalizing traits as other prospects, Ferguson is the player that best fits the Colts in this draft.

5. Charlie Kolar, Iowa State

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 252 pounds

Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 4.67 seconds / Vertical Jump: 35.5 inches / Broad Jump: 120 inches / Short-Shuttle: 4.35 seconds / 3-Cone: 6.98 seconds



Pro Comp: Mike Gesicki (Miami Dolphins)



Overview: In all the craziness that comes with draft season, it seems that most people have forgotten Charlie Kolar in this class. He is a legit tight end prospect that has been productive over the last three years of his college career.

While he may offer very little in the run game, Kolar may be the best pure receiver in this class. He offers an excellent blend of size, athleticism, and nuance that few players in this class currently have. If I had a bet for which rookie tight end leads the class in receiving in year one (landing spot aside), I would lean Kolar.

4. Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 252 pounds

Testing Numbers: Bench Press: 19



Pro Comp: Dalton Schultz (Dallas Cowboys)



Overview: Ruckert was a tricky evaluation for me during this draft cycle. While the potential for him to be an all-around TE1 is certainly there, he simply never emerged as a real receiving threat in the Ohio State offense.

While Ruckert was the odd man out in an offense with plenty of mouths to feed, he did showcase a ton of skill in college. He offers great upside as an athlete in the receiving game, and he has always been a willing and able blocker. His ability to do everything from H-back to in-line tight end to slot receiver is super intriguing as well.

3. Trey McBride, Colorado State

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 246 pounds

Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 4.56 seconds / Bench Press: 18 / Vertical Jump: 33 inches / Broad Jump: 117 inches

Pro Comp: Hunter Henry (New England Patriots)



Overview: Coming in at number three is the player that most people view as the top tight end in this draft class. If the only measuring stick were production, then McBride would certainly have a great case. While I am a bit lower on him than most, he does offer all of the traits to be a solid receiving tight end in the NFL.

McBride is a pure pass catcher that has a diverse skill set that will translate to the NFL. He can separate in and out of his routes, but he also has the ability to go up and get the 50/50 ball down the field. On top of all of his abilities as a pass catcher, he is also a willing and able blocker for his smaller frame. I have some concerns with his athleticism overall, but I totally get people that have him as TE1 in this class.

2. Cade Otton, Washington

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 247 pounds

Testing Numbers: DNP (injury)

Pro Comp: Jason Witten (Fmr. Dallas Cowboys)



Overview: While this may be a bit higher than where others have Otton ranked, I believe that he is the safest prospect at the position in this class. He is an outstanding run blocker that offers some upside in the receiving game (despite his average athleticism).

While Otton will mostly excel in the run game early in his career, he is sneaky good as a pass catcher. He understands how to sit in open areas against zone coverage and he has mastered the stair-step technique to create separation against man. He uses his body well, and he is a tough runner after the catch. In Otton, a team would be getting the best blocker in this class that has real TE1 upside as a security blanket in the passing game.

1. Greg Dulcich, UCLA

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 243 pounds

Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 4.7 seconds / Bench Press: 16 / Vertical Jump: 34 inches / Broad Jump: 122 inches / Short-Shuttle: 4.37 seconds / 3-Cone: 7.05 seconds



Pro Comp: Jordan Reed (Fmr. Washington Commanders)



Overview: At the top of my tight end rankings is UCLA's Greg Dulcich. A former wide receiver, Dulcich combines great hands with smooth route running at the position.

While he may take some time to come around as a blocker, he brings a dynamic element to an offense that most teams don't have. He is a big-play machine that can win with ease at all three levels of the defense. He also has the ability to take easy underneath throws and turn them into monster games. If a team wants to add a dynamic receiving threat at tight end, Dulcich is the guy.

Day Three Tight Ends that are My Guys:

Chase Allen, Iowa State

Grant Calcaterra, SMU

Austin Allen, Nebraska

Peyton Hendershot, Indiana

