Identifying 3 QBs For Colts to Target in NFL Draft

With just three quarterbacks on the roster ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, the position remains a significant need for the Colts. These three prospects could help provide much-needed depth for Indianapolis.

The trade for Carson Wentz in February helped address a glaring hole at starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts.

For the next few years ahead, the Colts should be set under center in Frank Reich's system, but after losing Jacoby Brissett to the Miami Dolphins in free agency, a major hole opened on the QB depth chart for the Colts heading into the 2021 season.

Though Jacob Eason is on the roster and enters his second season with the Colts, he has yet to dress for an NFL game, let alone take a meaningful snap in the league. Knowing that, it should be somewhat of a concern that the Colts are entering the 2021 season with a guy with no experience behind Wentz.

Fortunately for the Colts, this is a good QB class, which should allow them to grab a guy with plenty of collegiate experience and upside at the position after the third round.

Below are three names to target at the position for the Colts in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Davis Mills, QB, Stanford

Arguably my favorite non-top 5 name at the position in this class, Mills is light on experience but has some impressive tools overall for the position.

Mills has a strong arm, puts good overall zip on the ball and has easy accuracy to all levels of the field.

The only real knock on him - aside from his lack of experience (11 career starts) - is his lack of mobility. He's a good mover in the pocket overall, but he won't extend plays with his legs and won't make many throws off platform.

He's just a really smart QB overall and doesn't hesitate to pull the trigger to all levels. Mills profiles as the ideal developmental QB moving forward.

Jamie Newman, QB, Wake Forest

With the loss of Brissett to the Dolphins, it would be smart of the Colts to try and find someone like him in this draft class.

That's where Newman comes in.

Newman is a rocked up QB with a big arm and thrives in designed-run situations, which the Colts liked to do last season with Brissett.

What I like about Newman is his ability to take shots down the field with good overall ball placement, consistently giving his guys a chance to make plays on the football.

His intermediate accuracy is an issue, as is his pacing on short throws, but a guy with that type of arm, build and athleticism is worth taking a flier on.

Feleipe Franks, QB, Arkansas

I have to admit: after Franks transferred out of Florida, I was a bit turned off by his NFL prospects. Watching him late in the cycle though, he feels like a guy that could thrive in Frank Reich's scheme if pressed into action.

Franks is a mobile, athletic QB with arguably the strongest arm in the draft class. In fact, Franks has the farthest-charted throw ever in Pro Football Focus' college charting.

Though he has a monster arm, Franks struggled throughout his career with underneath throws, struggling to take any type of pace off the football on short and intermediate throws.

That said, with that arm strength, athleticism and overall college experience, he could develop into a strong No. 2 in the right system.

