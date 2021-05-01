Best Players Available for Colts on Day 3 of Draft

These are some of the best players available for the Colts on Day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Saturday brings the final day of the 2021 NFL Draft with Rounds 4-7.

So far through three rounds, the Indianapolis Colts have made two picks, both of which are defensive ends in Michigan's Kwity Paye and Vanderbilt's Dayo Odeyingbo.

They have more work to do with some high-quality players still available. The Colts have four more picks at their disposal as things currently sit, one in each of the next four rounds.

Round 4, Pick 127

Round 5, Pick 165

Round 6, Pick 206

Round 7, Pick 248

Today, we'll look at 20 of the best players still available for the Colts' picking.

*The following players are listed alphabetically.

Camryn Bynum | CB | California

Bynum has quality size at 6'0", 196 pounds. He's got high character and plays the ball well, but his lack of top-end athleticism is likely to send him to a zony-heavy team like the Colts.

--------

Frank Darby | WR | Arizona State

He's got decent size (6'0", 201) and speed but doesn't have consistent enough hands right now to be considered a heavy contributor. Still, Darby brings the type of downfield prowess the Colts need at receiver.

--------

Miller Forristall | TE | Alabama

The Colts obviously love what they've got from Jack Doyle over the last eight years, and a young Doyle is the type of player that Forristall is now. He may not be a star tight end, but he can block and move the chains as a pass-catcher.

--------

Tyree Gillespie | S | Missouri

Gillespie is a three-year starter and Senior Bowl invitee. He can do a bit of everything in terms of playing the run, pass, and deep portion of the field, which would make him a good fit as the Colts' third safety.

--------

Noah Gray | TE | Duke

Gray is good enough as a blocker and pass-catcher to carve out a role as a rotational tight end. He's got enough athleticism to move around the lineup and pick up some yardage.

--------

Damar Hamlin | S | Pittsburgh

If the Colts are looking for their third tight end to be able to play the front half of the defense then Hamlin could be their guy. He's got the size and toughness to contribute within the sticks.

--------

Justin Hilliard | LB | Ohio State

The Colts always seem to grab a linebacker who can be a heavy special teams contributor, and that's what Hilliard is most likely to be after standing out in that area as a Buckeye. He could also compete for the Colts' SAM linebacker gig.

--------

© Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Shemar Jean-Charles | CB | Appalachian State

As far as his size (5'10", 184), Jean-Charles isn't a great fit for the Colts, but he played under new Colts cornerbacks coach James Rowe, so he's got someone in the building that can vouch for him. He has played inside and out, and led the FBS with 16 pass breakups in 2020.

--------

Jamar Johnson | S | Indiana

The in-state player has adequate size (6'0", 205) and a really well-balanced game that allows him to cover, play the run and even rush the passer. He's also got quality ball skills and has contributed on special teams.

--------

Brevin Jordan | TE | Miami

The Colts are looking for a playmaker at tight end. Jordan fits the bill as a playmaking move tight end, but that's about as far as his contributions go. He would fill the Trey Burton role that the Colts had last year until he's a more consistent blocker.

--------

Dan Moore Jr. | OT | Texas A&M

Could Moore be the type of prototypical left tackle the Colts are searching for? He's got the size (6'5-1/2", 311, 34-1/2" arms) and experience as a three-year starting left tackle. He's got adequate athleticism and strength, but he's got his mechanics to work on.

--------

Dylan Moses | LB | Alabama

The Colts have an opening at SAM, and Moses could be a strong candidate. He's got burst, range, and striking ability.

--------

Hamsah Nasirildeen | S | Florida State

He's a three-year starter with great size (6'3", 215, 34-1/2" arms). He's hard-nosed as a box safety and could really clean up as a defender who keeps the game in front of him in sub-packages with the Colts.

--------

Robert Rochell | CB | Central Arkansas

Rochell has quality size (6'0", 193), is a three-year starter, and has great ball skills as he aggressively pursues the pass. He's known as a terrific athlete with a track background.

--------

D'Ante Smith | OT | East Carolina

Like Moore, Smith is a three-year starter with good length (6'5", 35" arms), but teams are looking for more out of him in terms of strength and filling out his frame.

--------

Ihmir Smith-Marsette | WR | Iowa

He's not likely to be an every-down receiver, but Smith-Marsette can fill that role as a downfield weapon. He's got decent height at 6'1" with speed to go with it.

--------

JaCoby Stevens | S | LSU

Stevens is another multi-talented safety prospect who is an option to play at safety or linebacker depending on the package. He's got the size (6'1", 212) and toughness to hold up in the box. He's also strong in the locker room after earning LSU's prestigious No. 7 jersey in 2020.

--------

Tamorrion Terry | WR | Florida State

Terry is another big (6'3", 207), speedy downfield threat with questionable hands. If he can develop more of a route tree, he could become a more consistent contributor.

--------

Tylan Wallace | WR | Oklahoma State

If the Colts come away with Wallace on Day 3 then it should be cause for celebration in the draft room. He's got the production (205 receptions for 3,434 yards and 26 touchdowns). He's easily the most reliable downfield threat discussed here and can do pretty much everything asked of a receiver.

--------

Seth Williams | WR | Auburn

Williams would be a solid red-zone addition to the Colts with his size (6'3", 211, 33-1/2" arms) and ability to either box out the defender or pluck the ball out of the air.

Who do you want the Colts to target on Day 3? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

