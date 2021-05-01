Colts Rookie Given High Defensive Rookie of Year Odds

Colts first-round pick Kwity Paye has been given the third-best betting odds for 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, according to SportsBetting.ag.

Apparently, the Indianapolis Colts' selection of Kwity Paye was a smart one.

The Colts made the Michigan edge defender the 21st-overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday night. The move was met with fanfare, including from objective national sources.

The betting odds on upcoming season awards have already been released, and SportsBetting.ag considers Paye to be one of the front-runners for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, giving him the third-best odds.

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Micah Parsons 4/1

Jaelan Phillips 7/1

Kwity Paye 15/2

Jaycee Horn 10/1

Patrick Surtain II 10/1

Zaven Collins 10/1

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 12/1

Jamin Davis 16/1

Jayson Oweh 16/1

Gregory Rousseau 18/1

Azeez Ojulari 20/1

Caleb Farley 20/1

Greg Newsome II 25/1

Payton Turner 25/1

Trevon Moehrig-Woodard 25/1

Eric Stokes 28/1

Joe Tryon 33/1

Nick Bolton 33/1

Asante Samuel Jr. 40/1

Baron Browning 40/1

Christian Barmore 40/1

Jabril Cox 40/1

Ronnie Perkins 40/1

Joseph Ossai 50/1

There are a couple of key ingredients that make this a realistic possibility.

First, Paye should be able to compete for snaps right away. He's got strong-side size with weak-side athleticism, so he can play in multiple spots for the Colts, including the occasional inside look at three-technique.

He also doesn't have any no-doubt starters ahead of him. There are reasons to question each of Kemoko Turay, Tyquan Lewis, Ben Banogu, Al-Quadin Muhammad, and Isaac Rochell as a starter. It wouldn't be surprising if Paye earned a starting spot early.

Also aiding Paye's Defensive Rookie of the Year chances is the fact he's a defensive end in an attacking 4-3 front. He'll be tasked with using his athleticism and instincts to harass the backfield, which should result in some sacks and tackles for loss. Those types of stats are what may make the difference in the race.

Now, Paye is no slam dunk to contend for the award or to even be a significant impact player right away as a rookie for the Colts.

He's a rookie after all, so there will be a natural learning curve. He also is a more pro-ready run defender than a polished pass-rusher, so if he doesn't put up respectable sack numbers then that won't appeal to voters.

Regardless, Paye is in a favorable position to succeed. He doesn't have to be in the discussion for Rookie of the Year for his first season to be considered a success, but it sure would be a positive sign of things to come.

