Experts Reveal Who the Colts Should Pick in the 2021 NFL Draft (April 14)

These are the players that the experts have the Colts selecting in the 2021 NFL Draft.

By now, just about everyone's got an opinion on who they want their team to select. However, let's cut to the chase and see the latest on what experts are hearing and feeling when it comes to what the Indianapolis Colts should do in the draft.

Here is a collection of recent mock drafts from the last week and the players that have been slated to go to the Colts.

Offensive tackle (5)

Edge defender (5)

Cornerback (2)

Linebacker (2)

Wide receiver (1)

Safety (1)

Samuel Cosmi | OT | Texas (3)

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN (April 13)

Second round, pick 54 overall.

Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News (April 14)

The Colts saw Anthony Castonzo go into retirement and the nice-sized and pedigreed Cosmi is a solid immediate replacement option.

Also selected: Hamsah Naserildeen | S | Florida State (2:54), Tony Fields II | LB | West Virginia (4:127), Trill Williams | CB | Syracuse (5:165), Rico Bussy | WR | Hawaii (6:206), Grant Stuard | LB | Houston (7:248)

Matt Valdovinos, Pro Football Network (April 14)

The Colts stayed conservative in free agency, saving their money for future contracts they have to shell out like Darius Leonard and Quenton Nelson. The Colts’ big additions this offseason will be via the draft, besides the Wentz trade, which is a great start. Adding an athletic specimen like Samuel Cosmi to play on a line as strong as Indianapolis is unfair. That unit could be one of the three best offensive lines for the next half-decade. Also selected: Carlos Basham Jr. | ED | Wake Forest (2:54)

Cosmi is a ready-to-play tackle that the Colts can place right next to left guard Quenton Nelson and watch their run game thrive. Cosmi's pass blocking isn't a match for his run blocking yet, but the Colts have shown they're willing to be patient in that area as evidenced by starting Braden Smith at right tackle when he was a rookie.

Jaelan Phillips | ED | Miami (2)

Kiper

With my first-round offensive tackles all picked, Indianapolis should address its pass rush, even if it does bring back Justin Houston. Phillips might be the best pure pass-rusher in this class, but he needs to improve his all-around game. He also has some durability concerns -- he had multiple concussions at UCLA before he transferred to Miami -- which means his medical checks with teams are extremely important.

Conor Orr, Sports Illustrated (April 13)

If teams can get past the fact that he retired from football due to a slew of injuries, only to storm back into the game’s consciousness after a stellar final year in Miami (14.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, 22 hurries and 17 QB hits in 10 games), Phillips seems like a player who could have gone in the top 10 in another universe had certain things broken his way. He is a natural fit for Matt Eberflus’s 4–3 defense on a roster that just lost a great deal of talent.

Big, long, and athletic as all get-out, Phillips is a perfect match for the Colts at defensive end. They need an alpha pass rusher, and he could be what they're looking for. Phillips' medical evaluation will be big for the Colts, as they usually don't take injury risks that early in the draft.

Christian Darrisaw | OT | Virginia Tech

Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL Network (April 13)

The Colts find Anthony Castonzo's replacement. Carson Wentz can now take a deep breath.

If the Colts are fortunate enough for Darrisaw to be available at No. 21, they should sprint to the podium with his name on the card. He's got great mobility and athleticism for a tackle, has plenty of power, and looks to finish his blocks.

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

Jaycee Horn | CB | South Carolina

Peter Schrager, NFL Network (April 8)

Horn gave up just eight catches on passes thrown in his direction last year, per Pro Football Focus. He has a professional build and competitive spirit. This defense's tone is set by Darius Leonard﻿. Horn would match that fire on the back end.

Big, tough, and brave, Horn is a perfect Matt Eberflus cornerback. He constantly harasses the ball and makes life difficult for receivers.

Teven Jenkins | OT | Oklahoma State

Trevor Sikkema, The Draft Network (April 13)

The Colts could go a number of different directions with their first pick, but as of right now they have a hole at left tackle due to long-time left tackle Anthony Costanzo retiring. Jenkins has played the last two seasons at right tackle, but he has experience at left tackle, too. He and Quenton Nelson on the same side of the line spell so much destruction for opposing defenses. Also selected: Joe Tryon | ED | Washington (2:54)

If you want the guy right next to Nelson to want to demoralize the guy he's blocking just as bad as Nelson does, then Jenkins is your man. Similar to Cosmi, Jenkins is tough as nails, but his pass protection is still catch up to his run blocking.

Azeez Ojulari | ED | Georgia

Jonathan Jones, CBS Sports (April 13)

Colts GM Chris Ballard didn't let Darius Leonard's size get in the way of his football evaluation, and he won't let it happen here with the 6-foot-2, 249-pound Ojulari. He seemed to get better as the season went along and put together the best pass-rush season in the entire SEC in 2020. Hopefully for the Colts, this breaks a long streak of missing on edge rushers.

The Colts love athletic defensive ends with room to grow as pass rushers, and Ojulari fits the bill. Luckily for them, there are a handful of quality edge defenders available in this draft — Ojulari being one of them — so they should be able to get one at 21 if they want.

What do you think the Colts should do in the first round? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.