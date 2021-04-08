Colts Stockpile Picks in Blockbuster Trade in 7-Round Mock Draft

It's time for a full seven-round mock draft to forecast what could be in store for the Colts at month's end.

After trading away some NFL draft picks to acquire quarterback Carson Wentz, the Indianapolis Colts don’t have a third-rounder to work with, but they still have some decent ammo. The Colts were on the cusp, but now have to bank on resurrecting the career of Wentz and put him on the right track again in order to realize their potential.

The 2021 draft will be crucial in Indianapolis' ability to do just that. This seven-round mock draft was made using The Draft Network’s simulator in order to pick for the other 31 teams. All trades are loosely based on precedents of previous years.

Round 1 | Pick 21: TRADE with Green Bay Packers

Colts acquire Green Bay's picks No. 29, 92, and 142.

In 2019, the Baltimore Ravens moved from pick 21 to 30 with the Packers, which included the 114th and 118th picks, essentially substituting the value of a third-rounder, recouping what the Colts lost. This deal adds another later fourth-round pick. In the simulator, the Packers selected athletic Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins.

Round 1 | Pick 29: Liam Eichenberg | OT| Notre Dame (via GB)

Before trading down, there was hope either Christian Darrisaw, Teven Jenkins, or Kwity Paye would fall to the 21st pick. That trio ended up going 13th, 17th, and 18th, respectively, and the board just didn’t offer anyone of value.

Trading down landed the Colts some extra ammo and saw Eichenberg fall into their laps. He fits well with what the Colts want to do on offense. One key to help Wentz is to keep him protected and after losing their left tackle, the Colts need someone who can come in and play there.

There are some concerns with Eichenberg to be a left tackle with his length and relatively poor athleticism, but he has enough to work to be a solid left tackle.

Round 2 | Pick 54: Dyami Brown | WR | North Carolina

Another way to help Wentz is to add more weapons around him. The Colts have some good playmakers at wide receiver, but they could use another piece to help and also fill a future hole before it actually becomes a dire need.

Brown is a dynamic receiver that can really help open up space for the other receivers on the roster.

Round 3 | Pick 92: Trill Williams | CB | Syracuse (via GB)

While adding another corner isn’t a direct help to Wentz, the Colts can use more help in the secondary. Williams is an athletic and versatile piece that can play multiple roles and positions for the Colts defense.

His fit in the scheme is fine and really gives Matt Eberflus and fun piece to work with.

Round 4 | Pick 127: Cam Sample | EDGE | Tulane

The Colts can use more depth on edge and Sample is a good fit for what they want and need. He also can bulk up a little bit and play on the interior if needed, or even be used inside in sub-packages.

Round 4 | Pick 142: Darrick Forrest | S | Cincinnati (via GB)

There are two good safety prospects coming out of Cincinnati this year. Forrest seems to be the slightly safer prospect of the two as he doesn’t have a long list of injury concerns.

Forrest can be a really solid No. 3 safety in the NFL and offer up special teams value. His upside is limited, but if he grows, he still has starter potential.

Round 5 | Pick 165: Jaylen Twyman | IDL | Pittsburgh

Twyman had a really bad Pro Day, but his tape getting after quarterbacks in 2019 is a work of art. The Colts could use another piece inside to help out DeForest Buckner. Additionally, letting Twyman learn under Bucker is a low-risk move in a spot the Colts can afford to gamble on.

Round 6 | Pick 207: Garrett Wallow | LB | TCU

The Colts have some solid linebackers with Darius Leonard being a star, but the depth can be improved. Wallow offers up good coverage ability, but he will need to grow when it comes to run defense. There is a good upside for the former safety convert.

Round 7 | Pick 248: Tony Poljan | TE | Virginia Tech

Is there a major need for more tight end help? Not really, but with the last pick, taking a high-upside player seems like a smart way to go regardless of the position.

Poljan is a former quarterback that is still learning how to be a tight end. He offers up some decent receiving ability early on, but he is one you’re drafting to put on your practice squad to hopefully develop for a year or two.

