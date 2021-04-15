Colts' Owner is 'Confident' They Can Find These Positions in Draft

Colts owner Jim Irsay recently said he thinks the team can find a long-term defensive end, left tackle or even cornerback in this upcoming draft class.

Now into the fourth month of their offseason, the Indianapolis Colts still have most of the long-term needs that they had when it began.

With a flurry of one-year free-agent deals, they've added some temporary band-aids at positions such as left tackle, defensive end, and cornerback, but they almost certainly are not done addressing those areas.

Colts owner Jim Irsay recently spoke to reporters and was asked if he thought they could still find long-term solutions at left tackle and defensive end, and Irsay agreed, even offering cornerback as an option as well.

I think we can. It’s something where I feel confident the way Chris (Ballard) goes about it, that there can be an edge-rusher and a left tackle and even a corner that’s impactful, no question. Mostly coming out of the draft, but you don’t know as we’re getting closer to rosters filling out, prices are coming down and some guys are going to have to make some decisions about playing. It’s something where – it’s difficult sometimes to come in and be impactful at all three of those positions quite frankly as a rookie, but it’s certainly possible. I think one thing that we’re really up against is realizing that we want to get some extensions done. With the cap restriction that it’s been at we have to be very careful to watch the cap to make sure we manage it so we don’t get into a bad situation a couple years from now. I really think that we can fill those positions, I really do. I think there are a lot of options there and I just think there are a lot of special players on this football team and special character guys. I really think we are ready to contend with anyone. I think we proved that in Buffalo, and I think we’ll be a better football team than even in Buffalo in September.

Irsay mentioned that he is confident in how general manager Chris Ballard goes about the draft and his ability to pull in what the Colts need.

Not only does that mean that the owner trusts Ballard and the scouting staff's opinion in terms of the players and positions they address, but he could also be referencing the fact that Ballard likes to trade back in the draft in order to acquire more picks.

More picks mean more opportunity to acquire positions you covet.

Ballard and the Colts have done a great job at adding young talent in recent drafts, which means they have some expensive contract extensions upcoming.

You could say it's a big reason why they've settled for the cheap deals that they have at those positions this offseason in free agency and may look to add cheaper rookies here in a couple of weeks during the draft.

Good tackles, edge rushers, and corners usually command high-dollar contracts once free agency approaches, so getting young, talented players at those positions on rookie deals could be a big deal for the Colts.

The good news for the Colts, if they do hope to add these positions in the draft (they do go by the best player available, after all), is that there are terrific players at each position throughout the draft.

Early in the draft, left tackle prospects Christian Darrisaw, Teven Jenkins, and Samuel Cosmi are a few guys who could be available and start for the Colts from Day 1.

As for defensive ends, Kwity Paye and Jaelan Phillips could make an instant impact.

Cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Greg Newsome II are perfect fits for defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus' defense and could also contribute right away.

