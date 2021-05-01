New Colts Tight End Ready to Make Big Plays

Colts fourth-round pick Kylen Granson spoke to the media Saturday afternoon for the first time since being selected with the 127th-overall pick.

The Indianapolis Colts have been on the hunt for a versatile, playmaking weapon in the passing game this offseason, and they may have found it in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

With the 127th-overall pick, the Colts selected SMU tight end Kylen Granson.

A willing blocker who can get downfield, run after the catch and make contested catches, Granson is very intriguing for the Colts.

The rookie spoke with reporters on Saturday afternoon for the first time since becoming a Colt.

Here are the quick hits.

The Colts expressed to Granson that they see him as a versatile playmaker: According to Granson, the Colts have indicated that he may be the guy they've been looking for in the passing game.

Yeah, absolutely. They definitely acknowledged my versatility as far as my pass-catching ability and being able to create big plays after I catch the ball and get it into my hands. I'm really excited that they saw that and decided to pick me.

The drops that he's knocked for aren't really an issue: The biggest knock on Granson's game has been drops, but he says that's all overblown. According to Pro Football Focus, he had four drops in Week 8 of 2020 but didn't have any others leading into that game. They docked him for one more on the season afterward in Week 11.

No, that's not an issue. That was one game, that was a fluke game for me. Ever since that game, drops haven't been a thing. They weren't a thing before that. But besides that, that game has just been more motivation for me to just tighten up on my craft and catch more balls than ever. I'm so confident in my hands now, I feel like I'm a totally different player from even back then, and that was I dunno, a couple months ago.

Granson is a "move" tight end, but there's much more to his game: Granson considers himself a well-rounded tight end, and although he is athletic and can make big plays, he likes to block also.

It doesn't matter if I'm blocking or if I'm running. I'm more than willing to block, but I will acknowledge that I am a fast tight end as far as that goes and I can create mismatches down the field. If that's how they want to use me then I'll definitely use that... I did the whole deal (at SMU). I was detached, I was outside sometimes, I was in the backfield, I was running back. I’ve really done it all except play quarterback at SMU.

Granson is already a fan of Colts tight end Jack Doyle: Before being drafted by the Colts, Granson had already been studying film on tight end Jack Doyle.

I'm pretty familiar. I watched a little bit of Doyle. I like the way he moves, the way he moves as a tight end. I've actually watched a lot of his tape... He's got good hands and he's able to create separation. Granted, he's not the same skillset as me, but he still gets down the field and he's able to make catches, and he's a good blocking tight end as well.

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Colts met with Granson multiple times before the draft and formed a good rapport with him: Granson got to learn about how important tight ends are to the Colts offense and spoke with head coach Frank Reich about his role.

I also talked to them a couple times. Me and the coach (Reich) got along really well. I was really excited with how our meeting went. It went well enough that they decided to pick me, so I'm really more than excited to join this organization. I know he (Reich) was really excited. He acknowledged that I was an intelligent guy coming from SMU and Rice. Tight ends, you've gotta be Renaissance men, you've gotta be smart. That along with my package as far as my athleticism and being able to be a big playmaker, I feel like it was just a perfect sell to him.

One of the reasons that tight ends take a while to acclimate to the NFL is the amount of information involved: Granson seems prepared for the large mental and workload that it takes to be a successful tight end in the NFL.

I feel like tight ends, you have to know a lot. It's just a lot of running assignments, pass blocking assignments, and then you have to know all the formations. You really have to be truly dialed in almost as much as a quarterback is because tight ends have to know the second-most besides them. I feel like that mental load may takes some guys a little while just get used to that load. Then after that, it’s just getting used to the speed of the game because I mean it is the NFL. Everyone is big, everyone is fast even more so from college, so just that element also. Other than that, I think the main reason is just how much they have to pick up.

How do you feel about the Granson pick? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.