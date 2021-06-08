NFL Draft Expert High On Colts' 2018 Class in Regrade Exercise

Revisionist history can often be fun, especially when it goes in favor of your favorite team, which just so happens to be the case for the Colts in The Athletic's Dane Brugler's 2018 NFL Draft regrade exercise.

Three years later, the Indianapolis Colts' 2018 NFL Draft class continues to look better and better, on paper and — most importantly — on the field.

Coming out of the 2018 draft, The Athletic's Dane Brugler didn't have the Colts' class — highlighted by Notre Dame star guard Quenton Nelson — anywhere near his top 10. Now, three years later, the Colts are firmly in the discussion for best overall class, slotting in at No. 2 behind the Baltimore Ravens in Brugler's regrade exercise (subscription required), which dropped Tuesday morning.

In the regrade exercise, Brugler leaned heavily on the Nelson selection, and the unearthing of All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard – as well as the selections of standout right tackle Braden Smith and do-everything running back Nyheim Hines — as key reasons in bumping up the Colts' class to one of the best in the league.

To date, that draft class has seen six All-Pro selections for the Colts (three by Nelson, three by Leonard), a key starter in Smith, backfield weapons in Hines and Jordan Wilkins, and ace special teams players in Matthew Adams and Zaire Franklin.

In Brugler's regrade exercise, he highlighted Nelson as the best player in the class.

In his second draft as Colts’ general manager, Chris Ballard nailed this class, including the first three picks. For most clubs, Darius Leonard would be the easy choice for “best player,” but the answer for Indianapolis has to be Nelson. In his three seasons, the Notre Dame product has started every game and earned first-team All-Pro honors. Over the last three decades, he joins Barry Sanders as the only players to earn such honors in their first three pro seasons. Nelson is on a Hall of Fame trajectory and will soon cash in as the NFL’s highest-paid interior offensive lineman.

Grabbing Nelson in the top 10 — while never truly recommended with interior linemen — has turned the Colts' offensive line around completely. He's become the catalyst for the run game up front and has given the Colts a star presence and franchise building block, becoming everything the Colts hoped for in 2018.

The argument could definitely be made for Leonard as the best player in the class though, as he's quickly developed into arguably one of the best off-ball linebackers in the NFL, and has given the Colts a physical, fearsome face on the defensive side of the ball.

There's no questioning Leonard is the best value though, which Brugler also highlighted.

Leonard has a very compelling resume and is the obvious answer here. Over the last three seasons, he leads the NFL in tackles per game (9.9) and has tallied 416 total tackles, 15 sacks and seven interceptions. No player comes close to that production in all three categories.

If the 2018 NFL Draft were to be held all over again, there's a great chance Leonard is a top 10 selection due to his range, physicality and play-making abilities on the defensive side of the football. Many (including this writer) thought he was a massive reach at No. 37 overall, but he's done nothing but shut people up for three years and counting.

The 2018 draft class wasn't all hits for the Colts though as Brugler highlighted Kemoko Turay as the Colts' biggest miss to date in the class. While it is still early to write off Turay, who has had to battle through two tough ankle injuries, sapping his speed and athleticism, he has yet to truly produce as the pass rusher the Colts envisioned. That could change this season, but in Brugler's exercise he's the biggest miss.

After a promising rookie season with four sacks as a subpackage rusher, Turay has managed only 2.5 sacks in 11 games the last two seasons. He suffered a season-ending ankle injury early in 2019 and did not look 100 percent healthy in 2020 as he struggled to make much impact. It would not be a surprise if he changes this label with a healthy and productive season.

Three years later, the Colts' 2018 NFL Draft class has an incredibly strong case for the best draft in franchise history, and just so happened to be just the second draft Ballard led in Indianapolis.

