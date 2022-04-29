PFF Identifies 'Ideal Target' For Colts On Day 2 Of NFL Draft

With their first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft coming at No. 42 overall, there are plenty of solid options available for the Indianapolis Colts and GM Chris Ballard. Pro Football Focus offers their take on one ideal target for Indy.

It's no secret the Indianapolis Colts need a ton of help at the wide receiver position ahead of the 2022 regular season.

Good news for Colts' GM Chris Ballard is that there still remains a large number of quality receivers available to start Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft Friday in Las Vegas after six were selected in the first round Friday night.

Sitting at No. 42 overall in the second round, the Colts should have their pick at receiver, should that be the target to kickstart the draft for Indianapolis.

According to Pro Football Focus, that should be the move, as PFF's Ben Linsey lists Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore as the Colts' "ideal" target on Day 2.

"The Stephon Gilmore addition at cornerback shifts the focus to wide receiver in the draft, where Indianapolis needs to find another option to pair with Michael Pittman Jr," Linsey writes. "Moore is one of the most elusive wide receivers in this class, highlighted by his FBS-high 25 missed tackles forced after the catch last season for Western Michigan. He could play both in the slot and outside for the Colts and serve as a much-needed No. 2 option for Matt Ryan in his first year in Indianapolis."

Moore seems to be the popular choice and fit for the Colts at No. 42. One of the top receivers in the class, Moore fits in perfectly with his yards after catch abilities, which the Colts desperately need more of offensively under Frank Reich.

Aside from Moore, Georgia's George Pickens makes a lot of sense for the Colts, as does Alabama's John Metchie III and South Alabama's Jalen Tolbert. Moore would be the ideal choice though, due to his ability to play in the slot or on the boundary, and his ability to create after the catch.

