Skip to main content

PFF Identifies 'Ideal Target' For Colts On Day 2 Of NFL Draft

With their first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft coming at No. 42 overall, there are plenty of solid options available for the Indianapolis Colts and GM Chris Ballard. Pro Football Focus offers their take on one ideal target for Indy.

It's no secret the Indianapolis Colts need a ton of help at the wide receiver position ahead of the 2022 regular season. 

Good news for Colts' GM Chris Ballard is that there still remains a large number of quality receivers available to start Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft Friday in Las Vegas after six were selected in the first round Friday night. 

Sitting at No. 42 overall in the second round, the Colts should have their pick at receiver, should that be the target to kickstart the draft for Indianapolis. 

According to Pro Football Focus, that should be the move, as PFF's Ben Linsey lists Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore as the Colts' "ideal" target on Day 2. 

"The Stephon Gilmore addition at cornerback shifts the focus to wide receiver in the draft, where Indianapolis needs to find another option to pair with Michael Pittman Jr," Linsey writes. "Moore is one of the most elusive wide receivers in this class, highlighted by his FBS-high 25 missed tackles forced after the catch last season for Western Michigan. He could play both in the slot and outside for the Colts and serve as a much-needed No. 2 option for Matt Ryan in his first year in Indianapolis."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Moore seems to be the popular choice and fit for the Colts at No. 42. One of the top receivers in the class, Moore fits in perfectly with his yards after catch abilities, which the Colts desperately need more of offensively under Frank Reich. 

Aside from Moore, Georgia's George Pickens makes a lot of sense for the Colts, as does Alabama's John Metchie III and South Alabama's Jalen Tolbert. Moore would be the ideal choice though, due to his ability to play in the slot or on the boundary, and his ability to create after the catch. 

Have thoughts on PFF's ideal target for the Colts on Day 2 being Skyy Moore? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel! 

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

In This Article (1)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

Bernhard Raimann Christian Watson Indianapolis Colts Best Available NFL Draft
News

Best Available in Round 2 for Colts

By HH Staff4 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich (left) congratulates offensive left tackle Anthony Castonzo after a 2018 win at Houston.
News

Former High-End OL To Announce Colts' Second Round Pick Friday

By Josh Carney18 hours ago
Feb 5, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; National Squad quarterback Carson Strong of Nevada (12) directs the huddle in the second half against the American squad at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Draft

Experts Reveal Who Colts Should Pick This Week in NFL Draft

By Jake Arthur20 hours ago
Mar 22, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Matt Ryan (2) holds a press conference to announce his joining of the team at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
News

QB Matt Ryan Already Having Major Impact with Colts

By Andrew MooreApr 28, 2022
Bernard Raimann Indianapolis Colts NFL Draft
News

NFL.com's 7-Round Mock has Colts Taking OT and...QB?

By HH StaffApr 28, 2022
Jan 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Colts Hosted Former Gus Bradley DL for Free-Agent Visit

By Jake ArthurApr 28, 2022
BeFunky-collage
Draft

Who Are the Colts' Last Five Picks in Rounds 4-5?

By Jake ArthurApr 27, 2022
Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Reveals 2022 Mock Draft

By Andrew MooreApr 27, 2022